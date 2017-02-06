La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 21 Match

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Andreas Pereira was the hero for beleaguered Granada in La Liga, as the star on loan from Manchester United scored to earn a 1-0 victory against Las Palmas on Monday.

The young Brazilian's flick and volley was perfectly executed, with the visitors consistently struggling to hit the target throughout the encounter.

The rare victory takes the hosts off the bottom of the table as they climb above Osasuna.

Here is Monday's result from Spain's top division:

Latest La Liga Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 19 14 4 1 51 17 +34 46 2 Barcelona 21 13 6 2 55 18 +37 45 3 Sevilla 21 13 4 4 43 28 +15 43 4 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 +20 39 5 Real Sociedad 21 12 2 7 34 30 +4 38 6 Villarreal 21 9 8 4 28 14 +14 35 7 Athletic Club 21 9 5 7 26 25 +1 32 8 Espanyol 21 8 8 5 29 27 +2 32 9 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 +3 32 10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 -2 30 11 Las Palmas 21 7 7 7 31 32 -1 28 12 Alaves 21 6 9 6 21 22 -1 27 13 Real Betis 20 6 5 9 21 31 -10 23 14 Malaga 21 5 7 9 28 35 -7 22 15 Valencia 20 5 4 11 29 40 -11 19 16 Deportivo La Coruna 20 4 7 9 25 32 -7 19 17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 -20 18 18 Sporting Gijon 21 3 4 14 22 43 -21 13 19 Granada 21 2 7 12 17 44 -27 13 20 Osasuna 21 1 7 13 23 46 -23 10 Sky Sports

Monday Recap

Granada limped to victory against Las Palmas at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, doing just enough as their challengers failed to move through the gears.

The hosts took the lead early in the first half, as Pereira struck with precision from range with a volley from the top echelon.

The United youngster has impressed for Granada despite their relegation battle, and he continues to develop into a rounded attacking talent.

Tana wasted a good opportunity minutes after the opener, with Las Palmas threatening to bag a quick equaliser.

Pedro Bigas also missed the target from long range as his direct free-kick sailed wide, and the failures were indicative of Los Amarillos' accuracy in and around the box.

Pereira found his name in the referee's book before the half-time whistle for a rash challenge, but the hosts were comfortable at the interval.

Aly Malle almost doubled Granada's lead five minutes into the second half, but the player watched his effort miss by inches. The Malian winger continued to be his side's most threatening outlet, but both teams struggled to create clear opportunities.

Jese Rodriguez entered the fray for Las Palmas from the bench as they hunted for a goal, and the former Real Madrid attacker failed to convert in the final 10 minutes of the game when presented with a great chance.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge noted the goalscorer at the end of the game for his overall contribution:

Granada scooped a much-needed victory for their club and collected only their second win of the La Liga campaign.

Jese had a great opportunity to share the spoils late in the game, but Las Palmas didn't do enough to deny the hosts their brief moment in the sun.