    La Liga Results 2017: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 21 Match

    GRANADA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 05: Andreas Pereira of Granada CF looks on during the match between Granada CF vs Deportivo La Coruna as part of La Liga at Nuevo los Carmenes Stadiumon November 5, 2016 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
    Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Andreas Pereira was the hero for beleaguered Granada in La Liga, as the star on loan from Manchester United scored to earn a 1-0 victory against Las Palmas on Monday.

    The young Brazilian's flick and volley was perfectly executed, with the visitors consistently struggling to hit the target throughout the encounter.

    The rare victory takes the hosts off the bottom of the table as they climb above Osasuna.

    Here is Monday's result from Spain's top division:

    La Liga 2017: Monday Result
    HomeScoreAway
    Granada1-0Las Palmas
    Latest La Liga Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid1914415117+3446
    2Barcelona2113625518+3745
    3Sevilla2113444328+1543
    4Atletico Madrid2111643616+2039
    5Real Sociedad2112273430+438
    6Villarreal219842814+1435
    7Athletic Club219572625+132
    8Espanyol218852927+232
    9Eibar219573229+332
    10Celta Vigo209383133-230
    11Las Palmas217773132-128
    12Alaves216962122-127
    13Real Betis206592131-1023
    14Malaga215792835-722
    15Valencia2054112940-1119
    16Deportivo La Coruna204792532-719
    17Leganes2146111535-2018
    18Sporting Gijon2134142243-2113
    19Granada2127121744-2713
    20Osasuna2117132346-2310
    Monday Recap

    Granada limped to victory against Las Palmas at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes, doing just enough as their challengers failed to move through the gears.

    The hosts took the lead early in the first half, as Pereira struck with precision from range with a volley from the top echelon. 

    GRANADA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Uche Henry Agbo of Granada CF (L) competes for the ball with Kevin Prince Boateng of Union Deportiva Las Palmas (R) during the La Liga match between Granada CF vs UD Las Palmas at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on February 06, 2
    Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

    The United youngster has impressed for Granada despite their relegation battle, and he continues to develop into a rounded attacking talent.

    Tana wasted a good opportunity minutes after the opener, with Las Palmas threatening to bag a quick equaliser.

    Pedro Bigas also missed the target from long range as his direct free-kick sailed wide, and the failures were indicative of Los Amarillos' accuracy in and around the box.

    Pereira found his name in the referee's book before the half-time whistle for a rash challenge, but the hosts were comfortable at the interval.

    GRANADA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Jese Rodriguez of Union Deportiva Las Palmas reacts during the La Liga match between Granada CF vs UD Las Palmas at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on February 06, 2017 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Im
    Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

    Aly Malle almost doubled Granada's lead five minutes into the second half, but the player watched his effort miss by inches. The Malian winger continued to be his side's most threatening outlet, but both teams struggled to create clear opportunities.

    Jese Rodriguez entered the fray for Las Palmas from the bench as they hunted for a goal, and the former Real Madrid attacker failed to convert in the final 10 minutes of the game when presented with a great chance.

    Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge noted the goalscorer at the end of the game for his overall contribution:

    Granada scooped a much-needed victory for their club and collected only their second win of the La Liga campaign.

    Jese had a great opportunity to share the spoils late in the game, but Las Palmas didn't do enough to deny the hosts their brief moment in the sun.

