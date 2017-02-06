    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, David De Gea Rumours

    VITORIA-GASTEIZ, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid reacts during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Atletico Madrid at Mendizorroza stadium on January 28, 2017 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)
    Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Antoine Griezmann's image advisor has admitted a move to Manchester United "would make a lot of sense" for the player as the Atletico Madrid superstar continues to be linked with a transfer to Old Trafford.

    In an interview with So Foot magazine (h/t Goal), Sebastien Bellencontre said he can imagine Griezmann walking in the footsteps of his playing hero David Beckham, wearing the fabled No. 7 shirt at the Theatre of Dreams.

    "When I read articles about a hypothetical transfer to Manchester United, I think it would be the ideal commercial scenario," Bellencontre said. "He would play at Beckham's former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number on his back. Beyond sports, Paris Saint-Germain would be interesting at Franco-French level, but he already has international trajectory with the selection."

    France's forward Antoine Griezmann (L) speaks with France's midfielder Paul Pogba during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying football match Belarus vs France on September 6, 2016 at the Borisov Arena in Borisov. / AFP / FRANCK FIFE (Photo credit s
    FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

    United's No. 7 shirt is currently free after the failure and departure of Memphis Depay from the club. A succession of players has struggled with the responsibility of the shirt number, courageously worn by George Best, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson and Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Griezmann recently said to the Guardian (h/t Goal): "I liked Beckham a lot."

    Tim Rich of the Independent (h/t Metro) recently reported Jose Mourinho is preparing to sell the likes of Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini to raise funds for Griezmann's £86 million fee.

    Here is the France international in action:

    Goalkeeper David De Gea has once again been linked with a move to Real Madrid after reports said Los Blancos President Florentino Perez wants the Spain international.

    However, it appears Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane does not agree with his superior on this occasion.

    Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t James Dickenson of the Express) reported United have slapped a £43 million price tag on the world-class 'keeper, but Los Blancos' two most important men disagree on a potential bid.

    Dickenson wrote: "The Real boss wants to strengthen his squad in other areas, with the likes of Pepe, Fabio Coentrao, James Rodriguez, Isco, Alvaro Morata, Karim Benzema and even Cristiano Ronaldo potential exits."

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: David De Gea of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on December 31, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
    Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

    The 26-year-old has once again been a rock for United at the back, keeping nine clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances this term, according to Squawka.

    De Gea has developed into one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, and United would be foolish to let him leave at the end of the season.

    Mourinho's rebuilding programme is seeing results after the Christmas period, and the Red Devils will need to keep their primary players into the next campaign.

    It is easy to understand why Zidane doesn't see De Gea as a priority, with Keylor Navas remaining popular between the sticks for Madrid fans, who are more excited by attacking signings for big money.

