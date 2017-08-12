4-Star OT Prospect Darrell Simpson Commits to Oklahoma over TCU

Credit: Scout.com

Four-star offensive tackle Darrell Simpson announced his intention to attend Oklahoma on Saturday, giving the Sooners a cornerstone piece to their offensive line class.

Simpson is considered the No. 98 overall player and ninth-ranked offensive tackle in the 2018 class by Scout.com. He is the state of Texas' top tackle and the second-ranked player at his position in the Midland region.

Listed at 6'7" and 336 pounds, Simpson has had a frame ready for college football for years. That's translated into him being perhaps the most dominant lineman in the state of Texas, emerging as a recruit early in the south and moving to the national level as he gained experience.

247Sports' early crystal ball projections had Oklahoma, Texas A&M and TCU slotted as the favorites, but more schools grew into the mix as the process progressed. Their metrics had Oklahoma as the favorite, with a 92 percent rate, heading into Saturday's announcement.

"He's very athletic and he can move with very good quickness with his feet," head coach Bill Poe said, per Michael Florek of the Dallas Morning News. "For a big guy like him, it's not very common."

Simpson's agility is helped out by the fact he plays basketball, which keeps him lean during the offseason and helps him move laterally. He could wind up playing early if he's able to translate his physical skills over to get better technique.

Simpson is the 17th recruit in Oklahoma's 2018 class, their seventh of four stars or higher. They currently rank as the No. 12 school in Scout.com's 2018 class rankings.