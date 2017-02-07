WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 6

1 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

Samoa Joe exploded onto the scene a week ago, attacking Seth Rollins and injuring his knee. In the process, he established himself as Triple H's "right hand of justice," and Monday night, he made his main roster jump official by signing a contract with Raw.

There was resistance in the form of both Mick Foley and Roman Reigns, with the latter wasting little opportunity to square off with the former NXT champion in the night's main event.

Reigns was not the only master of the dreaded spear to appear this week as Goldberg returned to Raw, addressing Brock Lesnar's challenge to him from last week's broadcast. Would the WCW icon accept a WrestleMania showdown, looking to go 3-0 against The Beast Incarnate, or would he set his sights on something bigger and better?

Fans of the flagship show found out the answer to that question and more as Raw hit the USA Network airwaves.

Relive Monday's broadcast with this exclusive recap, including grades and instant analysis.