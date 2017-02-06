2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Results, Scores, Updated Tables and Fixtures

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Derby County moved off the bottom of Division 1 of Premier League 2, as they beat struggling Manchester United 5-3 in a thrilling encounter at St. George's Park on Monday.

United took an early lead but were trailing 5-1 by the 73rd minute and, despite a spirited effort at an unlikely comeback, were eventually beaten.

Meanwhile, Everton extended their lead at the top of the table by beating Arsenal 1-0 with a late winner from Nathan Broadhead.

Here are the full results from Monday's action, along with the updated standings and upcoming fixtures:

Premier League 2 Results Home Result Away Fulham 1-0 Middlesbrough Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Swansea City Derby County 5-3 Manchester United Everton 1-0 Arsenal Leicester City 0-2 Southampton Norwich City 0-1 Aston Villa West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Newcastle United PremierLeague.com

Premier League 2 Standings Division 1 Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Everton 16 12 2 2 36 11 +25 38 2 Manchester City 16 9 5 2 34 21 +13 32 3 Liverpool 15 8 3 4 29 18 +11 27 4 Chelsea 15 6 7 2 30 18 +12 25 5 Arsenal 15 7 1 7 22 20 +2 22 6 Sunderland 16 5 6 5 20 24 -4 21 7 Southampton 16 5 3 8 21 28 -7 18 8 Manchester 16 4 5 7 18 28 -10 17 9 Tottenham Hotspur 16 4 4 8 24 31 -7 16 10 Reading 16 4 3 9 26 38 -12 15 11 Derby County 16 3 5 8 23 33 -10 14 12 Leicester City 15 3 4 8 20 33 -13 13 Division 2 Team MP W D L F A D P 1 Swansea City 17 13 0 4 32 19 +13 39 2 Fulham 17 10 2 5 34 20 +14 32 3 Newcastle United 17 9 3 5 27 25 +2 30 4 Wolves 14 8 2 4 27 21 +6 26 5 West Ham United 17 7 4 6 24 22 +2 25 6 Aston Villa 17 6 5 6 30 27 +3 23 7 Blackburn Rovers 17 6 4 7 16 20 -4 22 8 Brighton 17 5 6 6 13 16 -3 21 9 West Bromwich Albion 15 5 3 7 19 20 -1 18 10 Middlesbrough 16 2 6 8 14 24 -10 12 11 Norwich City 16 3 3 10 13 26 -13 12 12 Stoke City 14 2 4 8 16 25 -9 10 PremierLeague.com

Premier League 2 Schedule Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Feb. 14 7 p.m./2 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Stoke City Feb. 17 7 p.m./2 p.m. Leicester City vs. Arsenal Feb. 17 7:05 p.m./2:05 p.m. Chelsea vs. Manchester City PremierLeague.com

Monday Recap

United's previous seven league games had returned just one win ahead of Monday's clash with Derby.

The Red Devils started well and were ahead after six minutes, thanks to a superb free-kick from Callum Gribbin.

However, by the break, Nicky Butt's side was trailing 2-1 to a Derby side whose last win came in October.

Alex Babos equalised just before the half-four mark with a bending finish into the corner before Timi Max Elsnik headed in Mason Bennett's looping cross at the far post.

Three goals in five second-half minutes then wrapped up the points for Derby, as Elsnik netted again in the 67th minute before quick-fire strikes from Kellan Gordon and Emil Riis Jakobsen.

United netted twice more in the final 10 minutes, but it proved only to be a matter of damage limitation in the end, per the Red Devils' Twitter feed:

Everton re-established their six-point advantage at the top of the table, as they earned a hard-fought win over the Gunners.

The Toffees have now won six league games in a row, the kind of form that could make them impossible to catch at the top of the standings.

Everton left it late to beat Arsenal. It looked as though Monday's game at Haig Avenue would end goalless, but Broadhead found the winner with four minutes remaining.

After being fed by Kieran Dowell, the young forward dribbled into the box and finished low into the corner to earn Everton another valuable three points.