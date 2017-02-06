    World FootballDownload App

    2017 Premier League 2: Monday's U23 Results, Scores, Updated Tables and Fixtures

    COLERAINE, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 21: Nathan Broadhead of Everton during the NI Super Cup U21 football match between Everton and Espanyol at Coleraine Showgrounds on July 21, 2016 in Coleraine, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
    Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Derby County moved off the bottom of Division 1 of Premier League 2, as they beat struggling Manchester United 5-3 in a thrilling encounter at St. George's Park on Monday.

    United took an early lead but were trailing 5-1 by the 73rd minute and, despite a spirited effort at an unlikely comeback, were eventually beaten.

    Meanwhile, Everton extended their lead at the top of the table by beating Arsenal 1-0 with a late winner from Nathan Broadhead.

    Here are the full results from Monday's action, along with the updated standings and upcoming fixtures:

    Premier League 2 Results
    HomeResultAway
    Fulham1-0Middlesbrough
    Brighton & Hove Albion1-0Swansea City
    Derby County5-3Manchester United
    Everton1-0Arsenal
    Leicester City0-2Southampton
    Norwich City0-1Aston Villa
    West Bromwich Albion0-1Newcastle United
    Premier League 2 Standings
    Division 1TeamMPWDLFADP
    1Everton1612223611+2538
    2Manchester City169523421+1332
    3Liverpool158342918+1127
    4Chelsea156723018+1225
    5Arsenal157172220+222
    6Sunderland165652024-421
    7Southampton165382128-718
    8Manchester164571828-1017
    9Tottenham Hotspur164482431-716
    10Reading164392638-1215
    11Derby County163582333-1014
    12Leicester City153482033-1313
    Division 2TeamMPWDLFADP
    1Swansea City1713043219+1339
    2Fulham1710253420+1432
    3Newcastle United179352725+230
    4Wolves148242721+626
    5West Ham United177462422+225
    6Aston Villa176563027+323
    7Blackburn Rovers176471620-422
    8Brighton175661316-321
    9West Bromwich Albion155371920-118
    10Middlesbrough162681424-1012
    11Norwich City1633101326-1312
    12Stoke City142481625-910
    Premier League 2 Schedule
    DateTime (GMT/ET)Fixture
    Feb. 147 p.m./2 p.m.Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Stoke City
    Feb. 177 p.m./2 p.m.Leicester City vs. Arsenal
    Feb. 177:05 p.m./2:05 p.m.Chelsea vs. Manchester City
    Monday Recap 

    United's previous seven league games had returned just one win ahead of Monday's clash with Derby.

    The Red Devils started well and were ahead after six minutes, thanks to a superb free-kick from Callum Gribbin.

    However, by the break, Nicky Butt's side was trailing 2-1 to a Derby side whose last win came in October.

    Alex Babos equalised just before the half-four mark with a bending finish into the corner before Timi Max Elsnik headed in Mason Bennett's looping cross at the far post.

    Three goals in five second-half minutes then wrapped up the points for Derby, as Elsnik netted again in the 67th minute before quick-fire strikes from Kellan Gordon and Emil Riis Jakobsen.

    United netted twice more in the final 10 minutes, but it proved only to be a matter of damage limitation in the end, per the Red Devils' Twitter feed:

    Everton re-established their six-point advantage at the top of the table, as they earned a hard-fought win over the Gunners.

    The Toffees have now won six league games in a row, the kind of form that could make them impossible to catch at the top of the standings.

    Everton left it late to beat Arsenal. It looked as though Monday's game at Haig Avenue would end goalless, but Broadhead found the winner with four minutes remaining.

    After being fed by Kieran Dowell, the young forward dribbled into the box and finished low into the corner to earn Everton another valuable three points. 

