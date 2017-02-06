    NFLDownload App

    Patriots Radio Broadcasters Celebrate Epic Super Bowl LI Finish on the Air

    TOPSHOT - James White #28 of the New England Patriots scores the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas / AFP / Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images
    Kyle NewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    The best part about being a team-specific broadcaster is the fact you can get away with being biased, no questions asked. In fact, most fans want their announcers to let their fandom shine through during calls.

    Because there's nothing like hearing or seeing emotions in big moments—like a championship game.

    On Sunday night, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons treated fans to one of the best Super Bowls ever. New England fans didn't have much to cheer about as the team fell behind 28-3, but by the end of the night, they had a hard time keeping their emotions in check.

    To be fair, pulling off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history is something to be excited about.

    The majority of people tuned into the Fox broadcast and heard that call of the game-winning touchdown in overtime. However, there's nothing like hearing the victorious team's broadcast of a championship moment:

    The Atlanta broadcast, on the other hand, had an understandably different tone:

