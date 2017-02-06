Patriots Radio Broadcasters Celebrate Epic Super Bowl LI Finish on the Air

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

The best part about being a team-specific broadcaster is the fact you can get away with being biased, no questions asked. In fact, most fans want their announcers to let their fandom shine through during calls.

Because there's nothing like hearing or seeing emotions in big moments—like a championship game.

On Sunday night, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons treated fans to one of the best Super Bowls ever. New England fans didn't have much to cheer about as the team fell behind 28-3, but by the end of the night, they had a hard time keeping their emotions in check.

To be fair, pulling off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history is something to be excited about.

The majority of people tuned into the Fox broadcast and heard that call of the game-winning touchdown in overtime. However, there's nothing like hearing the victorious team's broadcast of a championship moment:

The Atlanta broadcast, on the other hand, had an understandably different tone:

