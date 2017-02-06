The Most Gut-Wrenching Postseason Collapses in Recent Sports History

4 of 10

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The fresher the wound is, the worse it feels, as the Atlanta Falcons now know.

It was nothing but heartache and despair for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. A hot start on both sides of the football made the Falcons appear unstoppable.

The first half was all Atlanta. As the Falcons jumped out to a 21-3 lead, the game looked like it was falling apart at the seams for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Nothing they did was good enough to put a cap on Matt Ryan and the Dirty Birds.

But a blistering second-half comeback by New England, combined with Brady’s own personal heroics, turned a 25-point lead into a tie game with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

When Super Bowl LI reached overtime—the first Super Bowl in history to do so—it was all New England. Brady marched his team down the field on the opening drive, allowing running back James White to punch in the game-winning score.

A final score of 34-28 is all we’re going to remember now. The Falcons had a chance to put Super Bowl LI away. Unfortunately for them, it didn’t go according to plan.