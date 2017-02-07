Chicago Bears' Initial 7-Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl

1 of 8

Asking Chicago Bears fans to get excited about something after slogging through the doldrums of a three-win campaign isn't easy.

Alas, away we go into draft season. The Bears sit in one of the more entertaining situations of all, for better or worse—the hunt for a franchise quarterback is underway.

Granted, the Bears could decide to move on from Jay Cutler and roll with some combination of Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley and Connor Shaw.

But given the smart way general manager Ryan Pace has rebuilt the roster thus far compared to what he inherited, it is hard to imagine a reality in which he doesn't go out and address the most important position of all at some point.

Luckily for the Bears, flexibility is the name of the game this year. Several of their must-address spots are some of the deepest in the 2017 class, giving Pace plenty of wiggle room to strike a need-value balance few often do.

Below, let's chart out a projected mock draft based on team need and prospect value. Keep in mind the Bears shipped away a sixth-round pick and added an additional pick in the fourth round.