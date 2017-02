Matt Ryan May Never Escape His Choker Legacy

2 of 4

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ryan developed a reputation for choking by losing four of his first five playoff games and posting an 85.2 passer rating in those affairs.

He became known as a quarterback who didn't rise to occasions by posting a 82.9 fourth-quarter passer rating during the first seven years of his career, compared to 94.3 in the first three quarters.

Career Passer Rating by Quarter Quarterback 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Matt Ryan 102.6 94.2 97.8 85.3 Tom Brady 97.7 99.1 97.3 94.3

Between 2013 and 2015, 32 of Ryan's 47 interceptions (68 percent) came in the second half of games, and in the last four years, he has thrown an NFL-high 11 interceptions in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Seven of those picks came in the final two minutes of one-score games that the Falcons would lose.

Atlanta has now blown an NFL-high four three-score leads in the last five years, with two of those chokes coming in playoff games.

And it was nearly five. They squandered a 17-0 lead against the San Francisco 49ers in the 2012 NFC Championship Game, losing 28-24 in a game in which the offense generated zero points on five second-half possessions, with Ryan committing two turnovers during that stretch.

But they were only alive that day after rebounding from a major collapse against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round. In that game, they let a 20-0 lead slip away, with their last four drives ending with an interception, a punt, another punt and a fourth-quarter field goal. If not for that field goal, they would have lost.

In the fourth quarter of those two tight 2012 playoff games, Ryan posted a 62.1 passer rating.