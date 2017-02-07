Matt Ryan May Never Escape His Choker Legacy

3 of 4

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

It might also surprise some of you to learn that Ryan's crunch-time struggles didn't really go away this season. He completed only 54.4 percent of his passes while throwing two picks in the fourth quarter of one-score games in 2016. But because the Falcons had the seventh-highest-scoring offense in NFL history, he rarely found himself in those situations.

The Falcons won a conference-high nine games by 13 or more points, which is why Ryan was forced to throw only 534 regular-season passes—his lowest total since 2009. During the regular season, he threw fewer passes in the fourth quarter of one-score games than 19 other quarterbacks.

And he didn't have to face a lot of fourth-quarter pressure in either of Atlanta's first two playoff games, because the Falcons led handily against both the Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers.

Here's a summary of Ryan's trials and tribulations in tight situations this season:

Trying to come back from a seven-point deficit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, Ryan threw four consecutive incomplete passes in the final two minutes.

In the fourth quarter of a close game against the Seahawks in Week 6, he took an unacceptable sack on third down, threw an interception to Earl Thomas on the following possession and again threw four consecutive incomplete passes in the final two minutes.

The following week, with Atlanta leading the San Diego Chargers by three points in the final four minutes, he threw a baffling first-down interception to Denzel Perryman.

He did lead a beautiful game-winning touchdown drive late against the Packers in Week 8, but even that came after he took sacks on back-to-back snaps with the lead earlier in the fourth quarter, cuing up a Green Bay touchdown drive that temporarily put the Falcons in a hole.

The Falcons led the Philadelphia Eagles 15-13 with 11 minutes remaining in their Week 10 matchup, but Ryan completed just six of his final 15 passes as Atlanta finished the game with two punts, a turnover on downs and an interception. Philadelphia won 24-15.

With Atlanta leading the Kansas City Chiefs by a single point late in the fourth quarter in Week 13, Ryan threw an interception to Eric Berry on a two-point conversion attempt. Berry returned it for a Kansas City two-pointer, which was the difference between a win and a loss.

The Falcons blew a 17-point lead that day against San Diego. And on Sunday in Houston, they became the only NFL team this season to blow two three-score leads.

After the Falcons took a 28-3 lead in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, their Ryan-led offense finished the game with three punts and a fumble, despite the fact they were in field-goal range on two of those drives.

Ryan took bad sacks that moved Atlanta out of field-goal range on both of those drives, and he coughed up the ball on a strip sack as well. He completed five of his eight passes during that stretch for 92 yards, but his two fourth-quarter incomplete passes were ugly. Both came on third down, though that hardly matters when you take three sacks and turn the ball over anyway.

The reality is Ryan wilted quite frequently in big spots this year, and the MVP disappeared in the biggest of spots this weekend.

Don't be fooled by the broad numbers. He was better than ever overall, but he did nothing to shed that choker label.