Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Cesc Fabregas and Marco Asensio

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly eager to sign former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas in the summer.

According to Diario Gol (via the Express' Jack Otway), Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is keen "to sign a playmaker with Barcelona DNA," and he sees Chelsea's Fabregas as an ideal target.

The report added that Chelsea are ready to sell Fabregas in the summer as he is struggling to make the first team, while AC Milan and West Ham United are also interested in the 29-year-old Spaniard.

The presence of N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in Blues manager Antonio Conte's squad has meant Fabregas has made only five Premier League starts in 2016-17.

However, he remains a very effective creator and could be a fine addition to the Real squad as he can control play from the middle of the park, per WhoScored.com:

Should Fabregas make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, he would join a select group to have played for both Barca and Real—he returned to the Camp Nou between 2011 and 2014 having been part of the Blaugrana's youth system before moving to Arsenal.

The midfielder showed, though, with his move to bitter Gunners rivals Chelsea in 2014 that he has few issues making a controversial switch.

Should Real offer him the chance to play more minutes than he is currently being granted at Chelsea, it would be little surprise to see Fabregas pull on the famous white Real shirt next season.

Meanwhile, 20 major clubs across Europe could reportedly target Real midfielder Marco Asensio in the summer, but Los Blancos will not budge from their £40 million valuation of him.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

According to Steve Millar in the Daily Star, Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in the 21-year-old, but Real "are in no hurry to sell Asensio" and have told Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho he will have to meet the midfielder's price tag.

Millar added that Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the Spain international, who joined Real for £3 million from Mallorca in 2014.

Asensio enjoyed a successful loan spell at Espanyol in 2015-16, netting four La Liga goals and providing 10 assists, per WhoScored.

The quality of Zidane's squad means he has been limited to only five league starts in 2016-17, but Asensio's talent is abundantly clear, and it is no surprise Real are not prepared to let him go cheaply.