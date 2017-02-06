Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Hakan Calhanoglu and Fernando Llorente

TF-Images/Getty Images

Hakan Calhanoglu has denied he told a journalist he is set to join Chelsea in the summer after Turkish reports said the Bayer Leverkusen starlet had claimed he was preparing to move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old attacker reportedly told Turkish daily newspaper Fanatik (h/t Liam Twomey of ESPN FC) he was on the brink of moving to Stamford Bridge after being given a four-month ban by FIFA for breach of contract whilst a teenager at Trabzonspor.

Calhanoglu took to his official Twitter feed to deny the quotes attributed to him:

Fanatik claimed the player was ready to transfer to English football, quoting the Leverkusen man proclaiming other sides also want his signature.

The publication quoted Calhanoglu, via Twomey, as saying: "God willing, I will be a Chelsea player next season. There are also a number of other clubs interested in signing me. I am sure that, after the end of the suspension, I will return stronger. I will accept this decision and look ahead."

Trabzonspor claimed the midfield wizard and his father "accepted payments of €100,000 each to sign a professional contract with the club, before reneging on the agreement and joining German side Karlsruher instead," per Twomey. This led to the FIFA sanction that brought Calhanoglu's season to an abrupt end.

The Turkey international registered seven goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga and Europe before the advent of his suspension, according to WhoScored.com, and he remains one of the continent's brightest talents.

Here is the player in action:

In other Blues news, Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente has revealed his club put a halt to his prospective move to the Bridge but said he is keen to help the Swans survive the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

Chris Davie of Metro quoted the 31-year-old discussing the collapse of his loan move to west London: "I already know Conte from Juventus.

"But it's difficult in the winter when there's a way out from a side you're playing for and it's normal that they didn't go ahead with the deal.

"I'm very focused on the team and am looking forward to helping save us from relegation.



"The last few games I've been happy with as we've gotten away from the bottom. It will be a very tough fight, though, and we hope to get further ahead when we face Leicester in a final next Sunday."

The Spain international has scored eight goals in 17 starts in the Premier League this term, per WhoScored, and continues to be central to the south Wales club's survival tactics.

Despite refuting the recent quotes, Calhanoglu would be a good addition at Chelsea, and Conte could develop him into one of the most potent midfielders in Europe.

Calhanoglu's ban will certainly not affect his long-term confidence or opportunities, and it is likely a host of sides will eye up his talents in the forthcoming transfer window.