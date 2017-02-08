Mexico vs. Iceland: Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2017 Friendly

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

Mexico meet Iceland in the Las Vegas Valley, Nevada as the two nations face off in friendly competition on Wednesday.

El Tri have provided a strong squad for their first contest of 2017 against one of the surprise packages of UEFA Euro 2016.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's men have achieved astonishing success in the past two years, and despite being one of Europe's smallest nations, they pack a serious punch as they box well above their weight class.

Here is how you can watch the friendly:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 8

Time: 10.06 p.m. ET/ 3.06 a.m. GMT (Thursday morning)

Venue: Sam Boyd Stadium, Whitney, Nevada, United States

TV: Univision Deportes USA

Stream: Univision NOW

Preview

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/Getty Images

Giovani dos Santos and Rafa Marquez both make the trip to Las Vegas for the Mexicans.

Iceland have had phenomenal success in recent times and will be a serious threat to Mexico in the United States.

Despite the match being played on neutral territory, the encounter will feel like a home match for the Mexicans as many of their fans will likely populate the stands.

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Mexico have a packed calendar awaiting them, with the Confederations Cup, Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers all to come for El Tri.

Tom Marshall of ESPN FC reported manager Juan Carlos Osorio has opted for a largely experienced squad for the friendly but has called up Monterrey stopper Hugo Gonzalez, America defender Edson Alvarez and Atlas' Luis Reyes into his setup for the first time.

The match falls outside of an official FIFA international date, meaning European clubs do not have to release their players for the game, according to Marshall.

NELSON ALMEIDA/Getty Images

Gilbert Manzano of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the contest could have a record attendance for a soccer match in Las Vegas after 22,000 tickets were sold at the Sam Boyd Stadium, according to Gabriel Gabor—who represents the communications department of Major League Soccer.

Gabor said: “We are on our way to one of the largest soccer crowds in the history of the city.”

The current record is 29,152, which was set in 2012 when Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid took on Santos Laguna.

Discussing Mexico's options for the starting XI in Nevada, Marshall said he felt Alan Mendoza should be given a shot:

Mendoza is Mexican, left-footed and playing regular first-division football. That trio of attributes immediately catapults him into national team contention given that so few other players combine them. The fact that the versatile Mendoza has been playing at full-back -- a problem position for El Tri -- only strengthens his case.

The contest will give both teams the chance to test their options ahead of the upcoming international matches scheduled for major tournaments.

Dos Santos has continued to impress during his spell in the MLS with LA Galaxy, and Osorio is likely to look towards the 27-year-old for inspiration in this match, and for the campaign ahead.