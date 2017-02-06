Patriots' Tom Brady Sets Multiple Super Bowl Records

Al Bello/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady set or tied numerous records—both single-game and all-time numbers—in Sunday's Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News).

Among the single-game records Brady set were most passes attempted (62), most completions (43) and most passing yards (466). His career records broken included most Super Bowl games (seven), most passes (309), most completions (207) and most touchdown passes (15).

He also tied the record for most Super Bowl victories (five) and has the most Super Bowl MVP awards (four), per Sportsnet Stats. The only other player to play in five Super Bowl victories is Hall of Fame linebacker/defensive end Charles Haley, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Brady led the Patriots back from a 25-point deficit in the second half—also a Super Bowl record—and capped things off with a two-point conversion to wide receiver Danny Amendola with just under a minute remaining to send the game to overtime.

The 39-year-old Brady kept things rolling in the extra session, passing for 50 yards on the drive before James White sealed the victory with a two-yard touchdown run.

Already a lock for the Hall of Fame, Brady pushed his name further to the forefront in the talks for greatest of all time with his efforts Sunday.