    Premier League Week 25 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in Week 25 of the 2016-17 Premier League season and desperately need to pick up a win against the north London outfit to arrest their recent alarming slump.

    Should they not claim three points at Anfield, rivals Manchester United could be the beneficiaries as they will then leapfrog Klopp's Reds into fifth place if they beat Watford at Old Trafford.

    Jose Mourinho's Red Devils could even move up into fourth if Arsenal lose to in-form Hull City at the Emirates Stadium, while Chelsea can maintain their nine-point cushion at the top of the table with a win at Burnley.

    Here are the weekend's Premier League fixtures in full, along with a full set of predictions.

    Premier League Fixtures Week 25: Picks and Predictions
    DateTime (GMT/ET)FixturePickPrediction
    Feb. 1112:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.Arsenal vs. Hull CityDraw1-1
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Manchester United vs. WatfordUnited2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Middlesbrough vs. EvertonEverton1-2
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Stoke City vs. Crystal PalaceStoke2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Sunderland vs. SouthamptonDraw2-2
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.West Ham United vs. West Bromwich AlbionDraw1-1
    Feb. 115:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.Liverpool vs. Tottenham HotspurDraw1-1
    Feb. 121:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.Burnley vs. ChelseaChelsea0-1
    Feb. 124 p.m./11 a.m.Swansea City vs. Leicester CitySwansea2-0
    Feb. 138 p.m./3 p.m.Bournemouth vs. Manchester CityCity1-2
    BBC Sport

     

    Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

    Liverpool have won just once in their last 10 matches in all competitions, a 1-0 victory over League Two's Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third-round replay.

    In the Premier League, they have earned just three points in their last five matches, losing to relegation-battling Hull City and Swansea City in the process.

    After 19 rounds of the 2016-17 Premier League, Klopp's side were second, six points behind leaders Chelsea.

    They are now fifth, 13 points back from the Blues and in danger of slipping to sixth if they fail to beat Spurs, a side who have not lost a game since Dec. 11—a 1-0 defeat to United at Old Trafford.

    Liverpool's best recent performances have both come against the Premier League's bigger sides as they claimed 1-1 draws against United and Chelsea.

    Against Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, there will be no complacency, and Liverpool have proven this season they can produce their best against the top sides, per Squawka:

    A victory against Tottenham for the Reds will be a challenge and is only likely if some of their key players—Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho—re-find their form from earlier in the season.

    However, given Liverpool will be backed by their home support, a point is certainly a possibility for Klopp's side despite their recent struggles.

     

    Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

    Unlike Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's City side are in a decent vein of form, having won three games on the bounce in all competitions.

    They were run very close by Swansea last time out but were saved by a late winner from new signing Gabriel Jesus, who is currently keeping Sergio Aguero out of the starting XI.

    Bournemouth, on the other hand, are dropping down the table at an alarming rate, having claimed just two points from their last five Premier League matches.

    Guardiola's in-form City side would have enough quality to down Eddie Howe's Cherries even if Bournemouth were playing at their best. But their current slide is such that the Guardian's Barry Glendenning believes they could end up being relegated:

    The Sky Blues will not lack the motivation to take home all three points as, if Spurs do not beat Liverpool, a win would see City into second place behind Chelsea.

    Howe is talented and experienced enough that he should be able to turn around Bournemouth's current slump and keep them in the Premier League for another season.

    However, with City to face, it is unlikely the Cherries' revival will come in Week 25.  

