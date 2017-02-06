Premier League Week 25 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in Week 25 of the 2016-17 Premier League season and desperately need to pick up a win against the north London outfit to arrest their recent alarming slump.

Should they not claim three points at Anfield, rivals Manchester United could be the beneficiaries as they will then leapfrog Klopp's Reds into fifth place if they beat Watford at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's Red Devils could even move up into fourth if Arsenal lose to in-form Hull City at the Emirates Stadium, while Chelsea can maintain their nine-point cushion at the top of the table with a win at Burnley.

Here are the weekend's Premier League fixtures in full, along with a full set of predictions.

Premier League Fixtures Week 25: Picks and Predictions Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Pick Prediction Feb. 11 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Hull City Draw 1-1 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Watford United 2-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Everton Everton 1-2 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace Stoke 2-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Southampton Draw 2-2 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion Draw 1-1 Feb. 11 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur Draw 1-1 Feb. 12 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Burnley vs. Chelsea Chelsea 0-1 Feb. 12 4 p.m./11 a.m. Swansea City vs. Leicester City Swansea 2-0 Feb. 13 8 p.m./3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City City 1-2 BBC Sport

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool have won just once in their last 10 matches in all competitions, a 1-0 victory over League Two's Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third-round replay.

In the Premier League, they have earned just three points in their last five matches, losing to relegation-battling Hull City and Swansea City in the process.

After 19 rounds of the 2016-17 Premier League, Klopp's side were second, six points behind leaders Chelsea.

They are now fifth, 13 points back from the Blues and in danger of slipping to sixth if they fail to beat Spurs, a side who have not lost a game since Dec. 11—a 1-0 defeat to United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool's best recent performances have both come against the Premier League's bigger sides as they claimed 1-1 draws against United and Chelsea.

Against Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs, there will be no complacency, and Liverpool have proven this season they can produce their best against the top sides, per Squawka:

A victory against Tottenham for the Reds will be a challenge and is only likely if some of their key players—Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho—re-find their form from earlier in the season.

However, given Liverpool will be backed by their home support, a point is certainly a possibility for Klopp's side despite their recent struggles.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

Unlike Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's City side are in a decent vein of form, having won three games on the bounce in all competitions.

They were run very close by Swansea last time out but were saved by a late winner from new signing Gabriel Jesus, who is currently keeping Sergio Aguero out of the starting XI.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are dropping down the table at an alarming rate, having claimed just two points from their last five Premier League matches.

Guardiola's in-form City side would have enough quality to down Eddie Howe's Cherries even if Bournemouth were playing at their best. But their current slide is such that the Guardian's Barry Glendenning believes they could end up being relegated:



The Sky Blues will not lack the motivation to take home all three points as, if Spurs do not beat Liverpool, a win would see City into second place behind Chelsea.

Howe is talented and experienced enough that he should be able to turn around Bournemouth's current slump and keep them in the Premier League for another season.

However, with City to face, it is unlikely the Cherries' revival will come in Week 25.