NFL Mock Draft 2017: Initial 1st-Round Projections After Patriots vs. Falcons

The historical comeback put on by the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl provided plenty of critical NFL draft lessons.

One, there is no such thing as having too many quality defenders who can rush the passer. Atlanta's base formation hit Tom Brady with relentless pressure sans blitzing while building an early lead.

Two, finding skilled playmakers on the fringes of an offense who fit the scheme is more important than ever. Jaw-dropping, timely catches by Julio Jones and Julian Edelman were proof enough.

Third, and by far the most important—the NFL remains all about the quarterback. No explanation necessary. If a team has a shot at a potential franchise quarterback, it had better take it.

Here is a look at an updated mock draft based on team need and prospect value.

2017 Draft Order and Projections

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 Los Angeles Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 16 Baltimore Ravens Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 17 Washington Redskins Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 28 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 30 Pittsburgh Steelers David Njoku, TE, Miami 31 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Slotting Draft's Fast Risers

3. Chicago Bears: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

With the season concluded and everyone having more time to break down film, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer continues to shoot up draft boards.

It was easy to wave off Kizer with one look at his Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a 4-8 team and one of college football's bigger disappointments.

The film has a way of making an observer walk those doubts back.

Kizer stands at a strong 6'4" and 230 pounds. Despite the lack of talent around him after the program leaked a wealth of talent to the NFL, he threw 26 touchdowns against nine interceptions as a junior and added another eight scores on the ground.

Thanks to his flashes on film, CBSSports.com's Dane Brugler went as far as to suggest Kizer looks like a young Carson Palmer: "Though he has a long way to go to justify the comparison to a former No. 1 overall pick and three-time Pro Bowler, Kizer possesses the physical attributes and mental toughness scouts look for in a franchise quarterback, reminding of a young Palmer."

There is no doubt Kizer has plenty of work to do and isn't a sure thing. But for a team in need like the Chicago Bears, he is a worthwhile gamble. He can sit on the bench and learn while someone such as Brian Hoyer or Matt Barkley starts for a year.

Thanks to a class deep in other areas Chicago needs such as defensive back, Kizer gets the nod thanks to upside.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford

Solomon Thomas has shot up draft boards as of late. David Madison/Getty Images

Again, more time to sit back and watch film as opposed to looking at box scores means a world of difference for the stock of someone such as Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

Thomas is a scheme-versatile player who spent time at almost every spot along the line with the Cardinal. In the pros, he can kick inside and rush the passer as a tackle or stay out on the edge and do the same.

With a stout 6'3", 273-pound frame, he has the burst and functional power to get after quarterbacks with a quickness that NFL teams will love.

In fact, experts such as NFL.com's Chad Reuter have dished some lofty praise:

A team stuck in a rebuild the way the Jacksonville Jaguars are can't afford to pass on the best player available. Grabbing Thomas at No. 4 and lining him up alongside Malik Jackson and Dante Fowler Jr. is a good way to create a positive ripple effect on the entire defense.

Again, there is no such thing as having too many quality defenders who can get after the quarterback.

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

Some might scoff at projecting Michigan State's Malik McDowell to come off the board in the top 10.

But watching the film, there is no question he has plenty of moments where he looks like a top-10 player.

It's the rest of the moments that make him one of the most polarizing players in the class.

The big question about McDowell is his motor. He has good size at 6'6" and 276 pounds, and when he was on, few players could stop him from making quarterbacks flee.

An ESPN.com scouting blurb pertaining to his skills as a rusher says it all:

Quick first step. Easy mover. Flexible lower body. Can straight-arm a blocker and drive him back into the quarterback. Also has the strength to generate push while engaged. Can be a bit segmented as a pass rusher but will improve with more game experience. Flashes effective club and rip moves. Can redirect quickly once he penetrates the backfield. Has very good closing burst to the quarterback.

He would benefit from a team that can unlock his motor and unleash him on a rotational basis.

There isn't a better fit than the Cincinnati Bengals, who sorely missed a third rotational defensive end last year who can kick inside or play on the edges. Cincinnati is known for getting the most out of players on the defensive side of the ball, so this seems like a no-brainer.

The idea of McDowell teaming with Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins is already stressing the rest of the AFC.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.