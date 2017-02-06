    Los Angeles LakersDownload App

    Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Stolen from Lower Merion High School

    February 6, 2017

    Several pieces of Kobe Bryant memorabilia were stolen from his alma mater, Lower Merion High School, including a "framed replica of Bryant's Lower Merion jersey, the Aces' 1996 PIAA Boys Basketball State Championship trophy and net from the title game, and several pairs of Nike sneakers signed by the Lakers superstar," according to Rob Tornoe of Philly.com.

    "We're bummed," said Doug Young, Lower Merion's director of community relations and a former high school teammate of Bryant's. "It's a replica jersey; it's not even the jersey he wore in high school. I'm not sure what someone would do with a state championship trophy. For us, the items are important because they represent some really wonderful memories."

    According to Tornoe, Lower Merion police are investigating the burglary and reviewing surveillance footage from the school.

    Bryant, 38, was a four-year starter for Lower Merion and finished his career with 2,883 points, which broke the previous scoring record for Philadelphia-area schools set by the legendary Wilt Chamberlain (2,252).

    While the team struggled in his freshman season, the Aces went 77-13 in his last three years and won the Class AAAA state championship in his senior campaign. Bryant averaged 30.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks that year, per Justin Verrier of ESPN.com. 

    The Black Mamba went straight to the NBA from there and had one of the most decorated careers in league history. He won five titles, was named to 18 All-Star teams, earned the 2007-08 MVP award and finished with 33,643 points, third all-time behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) and Karl Malone (36,928).

    He retired after the 2015-16 season.

