Brandon Pettigrew Arrested: Latest Details, Mugshot and More on Former Lions TE

Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was arrested early Sunday morning on complaints of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after being involved in an altercation with two men outside of an Oklahoma City nightclub.

According to a police report obtained by Kyle Fredrickson of the Oklahoman, "At least 10 officers in the area responded to the scene as Pettigrew was said to be 'verbally defiant' to at least 25 commands to leave the area. Police reported Pettigrew initially refused to get in the back seat of a patrol car, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol upon arrest."

Michael Johnston of Eye4NewsOKC provided a mugshot:

KFOR-TV reported the two men Pettigrew was arguing with were his friends. The two men were attempting to persuade Pettigrew to leave after being removed from the nightclub. He then allegedly pushed the men on multiple occasions, leading to officer intervention.

Pettigrew, who played college football at Oklahoma State, was released by the Lions in December after eight seasons with the franchise. He spent most of the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform list due to a torn ACL suffered last year.

It was the third time in Pettigrew's career that he had suffered a torn ACL.

Public drunkenness charges carry a maximum of 30 days in jail under Oklahoma law, along with a possible fine of up to $1,000. Disorderly conduct carries a similar potential jail time. Both are considered misdemeanor crimes.