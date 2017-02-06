David Robertson Trade Rumors: Latest News and Speculation on White Sox RP

Phil Long/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals continue to target Chicago White Sox closer David Robertson as they try to shore up their bullpen heading into the 2017 season.

Nationals Still Pursuing Robertson

Monday, Feb. 6

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported the Nationals and White Sox are having an ongoing dialogue about a potential trade, though no deal is imminent. Washington is said to be hesitant to pick up Robertson's full salary or give up promising young players in exchange for the White Sox picking up part of the tab.

Robertson, 31, is due $25 million over the next two seasons. He recorded 37 saves in 44 opportunities in 2016, posting a 3.47 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.

It was the second straight season that Robertson has posted seven blown saves, no doubt creating a little buyer's remorse from the White Sox. Chicago inked Robertson to a four-year, $46 million deal before the 2015 campaign after the power right-hander spent seven successful seasons with the New York Yankees.

The Nationals are on the market for a closer after losing Mark Melancon to the San Francisco Giants in free agency. Melancon came over from the Pittsburgh Pirates midway through the 2016 season and recorded 17 saves in 18 chances. He helped provide stability to a Washington bullpen that had barely held on for the first half of the season.

Without Robertson or an obvious replacement, the Nats are essentially back to where they were at this time a year ago. Shawn Kelley is perhaps the favorite to win the job heading into spring training, but the 32-year-old has recorded all of 11 saves in his entire MLB career.

For a team with World Series aspirations, acquiring Robertson would suffice in creating some needed bullpen stability for the next two seasons.