Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Karim Benzema and Alexandre Lacazette

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sergio Aguero's future at Manchester City will play a key role in Arsenal's pursuit of Karim Benzema, as Real Madrid attempt to generate funds to sign the Argentina striker.

Gary Stonehouse of The Sun (h/t Express Sport's Liam Spence) reported Los Blancos want to make Aguero their next Galactico signing, and they could be ready to move Benzema on for a price of £50 million. Arsene Wenger is now on "red alert" as he contemplates the capture of one of his long-term targets.

Aguero has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium after the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January. The attacker has found himself in the unfamiliar role of substitute and has admitted he will review his career path at the end of the campaign.

According to Sam Lee of Goal (h/t Bleacher Report UK), the 28-year-old Sky Blues forward inflamed rumours of a potential departure with his comments after City defeated Swansea City on Sunday:

Jim White of TalkSport (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Star) has said the Gunners have a mammoth transfer budget to work with, if their top targets come onto the market. The presenter revealed on the radio station Arsenal have £226.45 million in the bank, as Gunners fans crave fresh blood in their squad.

"What is the [Arsenal] owner doing? What is the priority?" White said. "In the bank, in cash, there is £226.45 million. Is there another team in England with that much cash?"

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t The Telegraph) recently reported Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has "grown tired" of Benzema's inconsistent displays for his club, and he is ready to allow the attacker to find a new home.



The French ace returned 24 goals in La Liga last term, but he has only scored five times in the Spanish top division this season, according to WhoScored.com.

Here is Benzema in action:

Wenger could turn his attentions to another long-term target as Alexandre Lacazette prepares to leave Lyon.

Lacazette told French outlet Canal+ (h/t Spence) the time has come for him to depart the Ligue 1 stalwarts:

I think that the right moment has arrived to leave. I think that this summer I will need a change of scenery and discover something else, still with the idea of advancing and progressing in terms of football and as a person. I will continue to work, in the hope that good opportunities will come this summer.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

The 25-year-old talent has been on Arsenal's radar for "several years," according to Spence, and Wenger had a bid turned down for the player in the summer.

Both Benzema and Lacazette are the calibre of striker Arsenal desire after Wenger restructured his attack in a different direction after the departure of Robin van Persie to Manchester United in 2012.

The Dutchman's exit saw Arsenal play with a more fluid and versatile approach across the forward line as Alexis Sanchez was captured.

However, the north London side certainly require a world-class goalscorer to feed off their sumptuous attacking-midfield unit, and either France international would be welcomed with open arms by Gunners fans.