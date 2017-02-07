Ohio State Football Recruiting: Looking Ahead to 2018 Targets

4 of 8

4-star wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Credit: Scout

Ohio State's passing attack ranked in the bottom half of the national standings in each of the last two seasons (No. 100 in 2015, No. 81 in '16). While the quarterback position had its share of troubles, the lack of true, polished wideouts (outside of Michael Thomas) plagued the offense.

That's why the Buckeyes made it a priority to get big, athletic pass-catchers over the last two recruiting cycles. The staff brought in 4-stars Trevon Grimes and Jaylen Harris and 3-star Elijah Gardiner in 2017, and 4-stars Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor two years ago. Only one of those receivers (Mack) checks in at under 6'4", and he himself is lanky at 6'1".



What the Buckeyes need is a smaller, shiftier wideout to line up in the slot. That's where Jahan Dotson comes into play.

The 5'11", 156-pound wideout is certainly undersized, but that hasn't stopped him from earning Scout's No. 40 overall ranking for the class of 2018.

Ohio State is battling Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, USC and a host of others for his commitment, and according to his high school quarterback, the attention Dotson's receiving is justified.

"Jahan isn't the biggest athlete who catches everyone's eye before a game, but once he starts playing football, we're all watching something special," Allan Walters said, according to Tyler Donohue of Bleacher Report. "His routes are so smooth, he can make anybody miss, and—probably the most impressive thing—he makes it all look effortless."