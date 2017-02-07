Ohio State Football Recruiting: Looking Ahead to 2018 Targets
Ohio State closed the books on the nation's No. 4 recruiting class last Wednesday, and with the 2017 recruiting cycle officially over, Urban Meyer and the coaching staff have turned their attention to a loaded board of 2018 targets.
The Buckeyes already have a trio of 4-star commits on board, filling needs at quarterback, running back and safety. But Ohio State's primary goal is to bolster the offensive and defensive lines, and after signing just seven players from the state of Ohio last year, the staff will look to secure the Buckeyes' border in 2018.
Here are the blue-chip prospects Ohio State will recruit the hardest over the next 12 months.
Quarterback
Fresh off signing 5-star quarterback Tate Martell to its 2017 class, Ohio State made sure to keep its quarterback room stocked with talent when it earned a commitment from Emory Jones.
The 4-star dual-threat signal-caller held offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Penn State and Tennessee, but that didn't stop him from announcing his verbal pledge to Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes last July.
Stealing the Franklin, Georgia, product from the SEC and southern schools was a coup for the Buckeyes. With his 4.6 speed and pass-first approach to the game, Ohio State is getting one of the most balanced dual threats in the country.
With Joe Burrow, Dwayne Haskins and Martell already on the roster, the Buckeyes won't need to add another quarterback to complement Jones in this class.
Running Back
Ohio State only has three true running backs on scholarship with Mike Weber, Antonio Williams and J.K. Dobbins, so the staff is looking to add two ball-carriers to its '18 class.
The Buckeyes got their first back in Brian Snead, a 4-star running back out of Seffner, Florida. Rated the No. 127 overall prospect and the ninth-best running back, Snead had offers from Florida, Michigan and Tennessee, but he ended his recruitment last July when he became the first verbal pledge in Ohio State's class.
With Snead in the fold, the Buckeyes are now focusing on their second back in Jaelen Gill.
Gill is ranked the No. 6 running back and No. 69 recruit nationally, but he's particularly important to the staff because he's one of the top-rated prospects in the state of Ohio.
Landing both Snead and Gill is ideal for the Buckeyes because their running styles complement each other well. Snead is more of a power back who can bulldoze his way through the first level and get the tough yards, while Gill excels on the perimeter or in the second level, where his speed can help him run away from a defense.
Wide Receiver/Tight End
Ohio State's passing attack ranked in the bottom half of the national standings in each of the last two seasons (No. 100 in 2015, No. 81 in '16). While the quarterback position had its share of troubles, the lack of true, polished wideouts (outside of Michael Thomas) plagued the offense.
That's why the Buckeyes made it a priority to get big, athletic pass-catchers over the last two recruiting cycles. The staff brought in 4-stars Trevon Grimes and Jaylen Harris and 3-star Elijah Gardiner in 2017, and 4-stars Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor two years ago. Only one of those receivers (Mack) checks in at under 6'4", and he himself is lanky at 6'1".
What the Buckeyes need is a smaller, shiftier wideout to line up in the slot. That's where Jahan Dotson comes into play.
The 5'11", 156-pound wideout is certainly undersized, but that hasn't stopped him from earning Scout's No. 40 overall ranking for the class of 2018.
Ohio State is battling Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, USC and a host of others for his commitment, and according to his high school quarterback, the attention Dotson's receiving is justified.
"Jahan isn't the biggest athlete who catches everyone's eye before a game, but once he starts playing football, we're all watching something special," Allan Walters said, according to Tyler Donohue of Bleacher Report. "His routes are so smooth, he can make anybody miss, and—probably the most impressive thing—he makes it all look effortless."
Offensive Line
The Buckeyes have only signed two offensive tackles in the last two recruiting classes. One of them (Michael Jordan) moved to guard and started for the Buckeyes last year. And with left tackle Jamarco Jones set to play his last season and the transfers of Evan Lisle and Kyle Trout, the Buckeyes' depth at tackle will be razor-thin after next season.
Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa will need to land multiple pass-blockers this cycle, and no recruit will be more important to him than Jack Carman.
Rated the No. 31 prospect nationally and the No. 3 offensive tackle overall, Carman has the frame (6'6", 290 lbs) for either the left tackle or right tackle spot. But his importance goes beyond the obvious hole he'd fill in Ohio State's roster—he's also the top-rated player in the state of Ohio.
The Buckeyes have other big targets along the offensive line—5-star Jamaree Salyer and 4-stars Nicholas Petit-Frere and Fredrick Scruggs—but landing Carman will be the foundation for what they do not just in the class but along the offensive line moving forward.
Defensive Line
Ohio State has targeted and missed on a number of 5-star defensive tackles over the last few years, highlighted by Dexter Lawrence, Rashan Gary and Marvin Wilson.
Failing to land those blue-chip recruits created a big need for interior linemen last year, which led the Buckeyes to sign 4-stars Haskell Garrett and Jerron Cage, ranked the No. 4 and No. 16 defensive tackles in the 2017 recruiting class.
But the Buckeyes aren't done just yet. They have their sights set on Taron Vincent, the country's No. 1 defensive tackle in 2018.
Urban Meyer has a unique in with Vincent, who plays for the IMG Academy powerhouse in Florida. The Buckeyes signed two players from IMG a season ago in Isaiah Pryor and Marcus Williamson, so it's safe to assume that his former teammates will help the coaching staff in Vincent's recruitment.
Linebacker
Ohio State's quest to field ultra-athletic linebackers started when Ryan Shazier used his 4.4 speed to anchor the Buckeyes defense from 2011-13. Darron Lee thrived in the role as well, which led the Buckeyes to recruit players like Baron Browning, the country's No. 1 outside linebacker who committed to the Buckeyes' 2017 class.
Urban Meyer is trying to land the top outside linebacker for the second consecutive year with a commitment from Palaie Gaoteote, the fourth-best recruit in the country.
Gaoteote hails from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, which is the same school that produced new Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.
It's no surprise that Gaoteote is one of the hottest recruits in the country, with offers from the likes of Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC. But with Ohio State's success with speedy linebackers and the pipeline it has built into Bishop Gorman, the Buckeyes could have the inside track.
Secondary
Ohio State landed an incredible five cornerbacks in its 2017 class. Three of them were rated 5-star prospects, so the Buckeyes won't need many perimeter defenders in this cycle.
What they will need, however, is an elite safety to play centerfield in what has become one of college football's most dominant secondaries.
The Buckeyes feel they got that pledge on Monday night, when 4-star safety Jaiden Woodbey announced his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes.
The Bellflower, California, product holds offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma, but Ohio State's biggest competition came from home-state USC and an up-and-coming Washington program.
With 12 months to go before Woodbey's official signing day, the Buckeyes will have to fight a full calendar year to hold on to this pivotal commitment.
