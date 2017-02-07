10 Athletes Who Took an Unconventional Path to the Pros

1 of 12

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner spent three seasons in the Arena Football League. Bob Levey/Getty Images

Some athletes were better off taking the road less traveled.

Most players vying for a professional sports career follow the presented blueprint. Pick up a ball as soon as your hand-eye coordination allows it. Play for a rec team. Then a travel then. Then in high school.

Go to college for as ever long as the respective league requires. Enter the draft. Work into a regular role before truly finding a rhythm in the mid-to-late 20s.

These guys didn't follow that path. Some navigated eligibility rules to reach the pros earlier or skip college. Others instead honed their craft in independent leagues before reaching the bigs. In some cases, a forgettable debut set them on a long journey before returning new and improved.

Let's break down some atypical origin stories from active and retired athletes.