2017 NFL Mock Draft: Full Order and Post-Super Bowl Outlook

Super Bowl LI is now in the history books. The incredible 34-28 victory the New England Patriots earned over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night certainly deserves its place in them. However, the end of Sunday's improbable comeback also marked the beginning of the 2017 NFL offseason.

It's going to be roughly six months before we get to see actual NFL action again.

Still, all hope is not lost for football fans. We have some exciting times coming in the next couple of months—including the scouting combine, the start of free agency and the 2017 NFL draft.

We're here to take a look ahead at the draft. Now that the draft order is (nearly) set, we're going to take another crack at predicting the first round. We'll be basing our choices on factors like projected player potential, team needs and team fits. We will also examine some of our top pairings in more detail.

One quick note on the draft order: We have the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14, but a coin flip will determine whether they or the Philadelphia Eagles select there on draft weekend.

Round 1 Pick NFL Team Proj. Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (from LAR) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 Los Angeles Chargers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 13 Arizona Cardinals DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 14 Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 20 Denver Broncos Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky 21 Detroit Lions Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois 22 Miami Dolphins Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 23 New York Giants O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 24 Oakland Raiders David Njoku, TE, Miami 25 Houston Texans Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 27 Kansas City Chiefs John Ross, WR, Washington 28 Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 31 Atlanta Falcons T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin 32 New England Patriots Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

6. Deshaun Watson to New York Jets

If Super Bowl LI proved anything, it's that you can never count out a team with a big-game quarterback.

The New York Jets haven't had themselves a big-game quarterback in a generation. This is something that needs to change, and now that the Ryan Fitzpatrick experiment seems to have run its course, perhaps it can.

There is no quarterback in this year's draft with more big-game experience than Clemson's Deshaun Watson. What's more important is the fact that Watson has played extremely well under the spotlight and in pressure situations.

While leading the Tigers to a national title over Alabama last month, Watson went 36-of-56 for 420 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Jets already have young quarterbacks in Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. However, neither was able to step up and solidify the starting job last year. Watson, for his part, seems fine with taking his chance at the Jets job.

"I wouldn't mind it," Watson recently said on ESPN 98.7's Hahn, Humpty & Canty Show. "I wouldn't mind coming to New York."

If Watson is available at No. 6, the Jets would be wise to pull the trigger.

9. Reuben Foster to Cincinnati Bengals

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have an enforcer in the middle of their linebacker corps in Vontaze Burfict. The problem is that Burfict can struggle to contain himself on the field. His aggressiveness is both a blessing and a curse, and his more thoughtless actions have cost the Bengals in the past.

Burfict was given a three-game suspension to start the 2016 season for multiple targeting shots on defenseless pass-catchers. His next notable extracurricular action may leave him with an even lengthier absence.

Burfict has a year remaining on his current contract, but the Bengals may be growing tired of his antics. Even if they allow Burfict to play out his current deal, finding a replacement could be a priority.

By drafting Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, the Bengals would be getting a defender with Burfict's talent and intensity without all of the associated baggage. Foster is one of the top overall defenders in this class, and he would be able to anchor Cincinnati's linebacker corps for the foreseeable future.

In 2016 alone, Foster racked up 115 tackles, five sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. Pro Football Focus (PFF College) rated him first overall among all linebackers for the 2016 season.

Foster seems like a natural fit in the rugged and defensively driven AFC North.

12. Ryan Ramczyk to Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are a team devoid of talent, but they do have one premier player on their roster—offensive tackle Joe Thomas. The Wisconsin product has played every single down since arriving in Cleveland in 2007, and he has been named to the Pro Bowl every single season.

Unfortunately, the Browns lost Thomas' counterpart when they allowed right tackle Mitchell Schwartz to leave in free agency last offseason, and they never really solidified the spot.

This is where fellow Wisconsin product Ryan Ramczyk comes in. The former transfer from Wisconsin-Stevens Point started just one season at left tackle with the Badgers, but he performed extremely well.

Pro Football Focus rated Ramczyk first overall among all collegiate tackles for the 2016 season and credited him with just one sack allowed in 978 offensive snaps. That's pretty impressive, especially when you consider the level of competition Ramczyk faced in the Big 10.

If the Browns feel confident that Ramczyk can start at the right tackle position out of the gate, it makes perfect sense to snag him here. Not only would it help solidify the right side of the line, but it would give the Browns a possible succession plan for the day when Thomas decides he no longer wants to be a Brown.