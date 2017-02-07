    Copa del ReyDownload App

    Alaves vs. Celta Vigo: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 2 Live-Stream, TV Info

    Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas gestures during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final first leg football match RC Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on February 2, 2017. / AFP / MIGUEL RIOPA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP/Getty Images)
    MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2017

    Alaves host Celta Vigo in the second leg of their 2017 Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday with a final spot still up for grabs for both clubs following a goalless draw in the opening leg.

    The prize for the winner will be the chance to play for a maiden major honour against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid—who play their second leg on Tuesday.

    Celta surprisingly knocked out Real Madrid in the last eight to make the semis, while Alaves had the slightly easier task of taking out second-tier Alcorcon.

    But neither side could gain an advantage from the opening leg of their last-four clash, making for a tension-filled clash at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Wednesday.

    Read on for a preview, along with full scheduling and viewing information.

     

    Date: Wednesday, Feb. 8

    Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN Sports USA (U.S.)

    Live StreambeIN Sports Connect

     

    Preview

    Celta were brilliant in beating Los Blancos 4-3 over two legs to make it to the last four, notably winning 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the opening clash between the two sides.

    Another away win is what Eduardo Berizzo's side will need on Wednesday if they are to progress to their third Copa final.

    Though Celta will be confident they have the quality to down Alaves at the Mendizorrotza, the hosts go into the second leg in fine form.

    Alaves have lost just one of their last 16 matches in all competitions and ended a run of four draws on the bounce with a 4-2 away league win over Sporting Gijon on Sunday.

    On the same day, Celta were supposed to face Real in La Liga, but the match was postponed due to stadium damage, per Spanish football writer Colin Millar:

    According to Cadena SER (h/t Javier Lekuona of AS), Alaves submitted a request to the Spanish Football Federation that their clash with Celta be postponed as well as the Basque side will now be disadvantaged by their opponents' greater rest period, but their appeal was rejected.

    Alaves must look to use the momentum they gained from their defeat of Gijon to claim the home victory they need to advance.

    Wednesday's hosts have been superb defensively in 2016-17, conceding just 22 goals in La Liga—a record bettered only by Real, Barca, Atleti and Villarreal.

    Celta have dangerous attacking weapons to call upon, most notably Iago Aspas. But Alaves have shown this season that they can stop even the finest attacks from playing to their best—they beat Barca at the Camp Nou back in September.

    Celta boast more quality in their squad than Alaves and sit three points ahead of their Wednesday opponents in the Liga table—having played a game less.

    Berizzo's side are slight favourites heading into the second leg, but Alaves have caused a number of upsets this season already, and it would be little surprise if they were to book a spot in the Copa final at Celta's expense.

