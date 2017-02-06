Tom Brady Super Bowl 51 MVP Press Conference: Top Takeaways, Quotes and Reaction

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Less than 24 hours after leading perhaps the greatest comeback in NFL playoff history, Tom Brady took to the podium Monday to discuss the New England Patriots' 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons and his record-setting fourth Super Bowl MVP.

Perhaps the most notable moment of the presser featured NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's presentation of the MVP trophy to Brady. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe provided video of what was likely an awkward moment for both parties:

When the topic shifted to the game, which saw the Patriots score the final 31 points to come back from a 28-3 deficit, Brady heaped praise on his teammates. Running back James White understandably received a good portion of Brady's compliments after setting a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions, which went for 110 yards and a touchdown.

White also added two rushing scores and a two-point conversion, including a two-yard game-winner in overtime.

"James White is like my oldest son. He just does everything right. You can't get mad at him," Brady told reporters.

Brady also highlighted Julian Edelman's show-stopping catch on New England's game-tying drive, telling reporters it was a "ridiculous play." There are no words that could properly describe the improbability of that catch, nor the Patriots' comeback.

No team in Super Bowl history had ever come back from down 14 points, let alone 25 in the third quarter. Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards while also setting all-time marks for completions (43) and attempts (62), along with a litany of career achievements.

His fifth Super Bowl championship is the most all time for a starting quarterback.

While the Brady-led comeback serves as perhaps the pinnacle of his all-time great career, there was one negative aspect: Someone apparently stole the jersey he was wearing Sunday night. ABC News captured this video:

"Those are pretty special ones to keep, but what are you going to do? I'll take the ring," he later told reporters.

As for any inkling that Brady would follow in Peyton Manning's footsteps and ride off into the sunset, that doesn't appear to be happening.

"I hang out with a bunch of 20-years-olds, so that makes you feel pretty young," Brady told reporters, saying he doesn't feel 39.

Given the way he performed against Atlanta and the Patriots' unprecedented run of success—Brady and coach Bill Belichick hold their professions' respective records for Super Bowl wins and appearances—there's little reason for him to stop the gravy train now.

All that's left to see is what Brady and Belichick have for an encore.