Tom Brady Wins 5th Super Bowl, the Most Super Bowl Victories by a QB All Time
February 6, 2017
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Fact: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. He now has the most Super Bowl wins for a quarterback in NFL history.
Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.
Source: B/R Insights
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!