    NFLDownload App

    Tom Brady Wins 5th Super Bowl, the Most Super Bowl Victories by a QB All Time

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images
    Daily FactsBleacher ReportFebruary 6, 2017

    Fact: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl on Sunday, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. He now has the most Super Bowl wins for a quarterback in NFL history.

    Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

    Source: B/R Insights

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 