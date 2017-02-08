Making the Call on Dallas Cowboys' Top Free Agents

4 of 10

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

For the past two seasons, the Cowboys have had one of the biggest luxuries in the NFL. The team has had a proven, highly regarded offensive lineman sitting on their bench in his prime. If for any reason, a starter wasn't able to perform at an elite level, the Cowboys could insert an above-average guard into the lineup seamlessly.

That's exactly what happened in 2016. Second-year guard La'el Collins struggled in the early portions of the year, and then an injury to his toe kept him out for the rest of the season. The Cowboys inserted Ronald Leary into the lineup, and the offense instantly improved. Leary started the rest of the season at guard, and even when Collins was healthy enough to return, Leary remained the starter in the playoffs.

But in the salary cap and free-agency era of the NFL, it's awfully hard to pay top dollar for luxuries. And with there being a shortage of good offensive linemen in the NFL, it's unreasonable to expect Leary to return to the Cowboys, as he will likely receive a massive payday from another team in March.

As a player, Leary plays his best football when he is at left guard in a zone-heavy scheme. His ability to get to the second level and block linebackers is incredible for a player of his size. He's one of the better reach blockers in football, but he's a complete player as he can play with power as well. His only weakness is that he can be beaten with speed at times when he's isolated in pass protection. But Leary is absolutely a top 20 guard in the NFL, and because of his experience in different types of offenses, he will be sought after by all teams who need an infusion of offensive line talent.

The odds of Dallas retaining Leary are slim to none. He deserves to start in the NFL and will be paid like a top 15 guard in the NFL. There are just too many offensive-line needy teams in the NFL to assume that he will be back with the Cowboys in any capacity. At 27, expect Leary to be one of the most coveted free agents come March.