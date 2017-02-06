WWE Raw: Potential Spoilers, Rumors, News and Preview for Feb. 6

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw will be a balancing act as the red brand has two events to build at once.

Goldberg will charge into the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, to reveal whether he will accept Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 33 challenge. But well before that event unfolds, Raw will present the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5.

That event's card has zero official matches, per WWE.com.

What lies ahead for Goldberg at that PPV? Who will challenge for the Universal Championship and United States title that night?

As WWE begins to answer those questions, it also has to continue WrestleMania's hype train. Fastlane is merely a warm-up for The Show of Shows. So how much focus does each show get at this point on the calendar?

Backstage news and the Raw preview on WWE.com offer plenty of insight into what to expect on Monday night. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Potential Spoilers

WWE may reveal another name for the 2017 Hall of Fame Class. Or, to be more accurate, two names: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of The Rock 'n' Roll Express.

50fifty Sports Tavern posted on Facebook that Morton will be signing autographs at the bar on Monday, noting, "There is a big announcement that will be made that night on Raw."

That's certainly no confirmation of the legendary tag team's induction, but with WrestleMania fast approaching, the timing makes sense.

Raw is also set to reveal WrestleMania-related news in the form of an update on Seth Rollins' condition. He reinjured his surgically repaired knee last week in an altercation with Samoa Joe.

The Raw preview on WWE.com noted that Rollins will make an announcement on the situation this Monday.

There is reason to be pessimistic. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported last week, "Multiple sources tell us his status for WrestleMania 33 is currently up in the air."

The cruiserweight division, meanwhile, is getting one of its talents back.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson wrote, "Yoshihiro Tajiri is in Oregon for tonight's Raw, so he is cleared and back on the road for the Cruiserweight division." Tajiri had been dealing with a knee injury.

Raw Streaks

Universal champ Kevin Owens is benefiting from (relatively) stronger booking of late.

There are asterisks next to some of his recent victories, but at least he's winning. That recent trend continued when Owens beat Braun Strowman by disqualification last Monday.

Per CageMatch.net, that was Owens' third win in a row on Raw after losing his previous three.

Regardless if WWE is planning to dethrone Owens before WrestleMania or not, it makes more sense to portray him as a formidable force. Losses hurt his momentum, making poor use of his title reign.

Curtis Axel, on the other hand, may have forgotten what momentum feels like.

As seen on his CageMatch.net profile, Axel hasn't wrestled on Raw since Dec. 12. That marks seven weeks of inaction. WWE has let the former intercontinental champ completely fall off the map.

He's got nothing on Emmalina, though. WWE started airing vignettes for her redebut before the MLB playoffs started and she has yet to show up on the red brand.

Answers and Animosity

Is Sami Zayn in line for a shot at the United States Championship? That situation is likely to be settled soon.

Zayn knocked off U.S. champ Chris Jericho in nontitle action last Monday.

That's usually a precursor to the challenger getting a title shot. And while many assumed that Jericho vs. Owens was a lock for WrestleMania, perhaps WWE is setting up a Zayn-Jericho clash at the marquee event.

Monday's Raw will give the audience a better idea of where both Zayn and Jericho are heading in the near future.

Strowman will be gunning for Roman Reigns when WWE hits the City of Roses. Last week, Reigns speared Strowman off his feet. The attack derailed Strowman's hopes of beating Owens for the Universal Championship.

The burgeoning rivalry is sure to heat up on Monday night.

As the two titans collide, WWE has to remember not to let Strowman's aura dissipate along the way. The company has done a tremendous job of building him as a beastly predator who can't be stopped. It would be a mistake to sacrifice that in the name of propping up Reigns as a superhero.

We can expect some destruction on Raw courtesy of Nia Jax.

The powerhouse has blasted the hobbled Sasha Banks in their last two matches. The Boss, though, refuses to back down. Banks is likely to limp back into battle, even if her chances of success are slim.

The Raw preview on WWE.com stated, "Whether she faces Sasha or someone else, expect Nia to inflict pain tonight on Raw."

That may prove true for Lesnar, too. The Beast Incarnate has been fuming after two embarrassing performances against Goldberg. As his manager Paul Heyman relayed last week, Lesnar wants one final crack at the former WCW megastar at WrestleMania.

And fans won't have to wait long to hear Goldberg's response.

The WWE.com Raw preview noted that Goldberg will answer Lesnar on Monday night. The former world champ tweeted:

Thanks to Goldberg and Lesnar, WrestleMania will get a lot of attention in Portland.

As for Fastlane, the process of constructing the PPV's card should make significant progress on Monday. That may spell a championship chance for Zayn, a feast for Jax and, if we're lucky, Emmalina finally in action.