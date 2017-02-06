NFL Draft 2017: Order and Predictions for Top Prospects After Super Bowl 51

Defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M may be ready to become an impact player at the next level. Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The New England Patriots completed their improbable comeback when running back James White propelled his body toward the end zone at 11:25 p.m. Sunday night.

White's body never made it, but when the edge of the football crossed the front of the goal line before his knee hit the ground, he was successful in his mission. He scored the winning touchdown in overtime from two yards out, and the Patriots had a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

That moment marked the unofficial end of the 2016 season. The official start up of the 2017 "league year" begins March 9 at 4 p.m. ET. That's when all 2016 player contracts end, and teams can sign free agents for the upcoming season.

Draft season started last month with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and will continue to heat up at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and pick up in intensity with individual workouts and interviews.

2017 NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jamal Adams, S, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 6 New York Jets O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 7 Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 8 Carolina Panthers Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 9 Cincinnati Bengals Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 13 Arizona Cardinals Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 16 Baltimore Ravens Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Desmond King, CB, Iowa 20 Denver Broncos John Ross WR, Washington 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida 24 Oakland Raiders Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 25 Houston Texans Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 26 Seattle Seahawks Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 27 Kansas City Chiefs Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 28 Dallas Cowboys Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 29 Green Bay Packers Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 31 Atlanta Falcons T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin 32 New England Patriots Carl Lawson, LB, Auburn Silverman predicitons

The annual player draft will commence April 27, and the combination of what teams do to improve through free agency and the draft will largely determine what kind of challenge the 31 remaining teams will be able to provide to the Patriots next season.

The final draft order was also determined with the Patriots' remarkable 25-point comeback victory. The Atlanta Falcons will have the 31st pick in the first round, while New England will have the 32nd and final pick.

The top five picks belong to the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans (through the Los Angeles Rams).

As usual, quarterbacks will be the top commodity in the draft, and the Browns, Niners and Bears are all clearly in need of an elite signal caller. However, there are legitimate questions as to whether North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky, Clemson's DeShaun Watson and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer can develop into consistent, winning quarterbacks.

Trubisky is a talented thrower with good size at 6'3" and 220 pounds but is limited in experience. He started 13 games last season for the Tar Heels, but that is the whole of his starting experience.

Watson is a remarkable leader with exceptional intangibles but had some problems with interceptions over the past two seasons. If he was a bit scatter-armed against college competition, it stands to reason that it may become a bigger issue in the NFL for the 6'2", 215-pound Watson.

Kizer is a physically gifted player at 6'4" and 230 pounds who many scouts admire, but there are plenty of questions about his maturity and ability to overcome adversity.

If the Browns, Niners or Bears want to spend one of their draft picks on one of these quarterbacks, they will be making a huge gamble. All three of those teams have multiple holes to fill, and going after an unproven quarterback is something of a gamble.

However, passing on a quarterback with potential means it will take that much longer for a team to start improving and climbing the ladder.

Therein lies the conundrum of the draft: whether to select a talented quarterback early and help him develop into a future superstar or pass on him and concentrate on other areas to rebuild. That may result in an improved team, but it's almost impossible to win a Super Bowl title without a stellar quarterback.

Ultimately, every team needs an elite quarterback at one point or another, and all three of those teams will face increasing pressure if they don't consider drafting a quarterback this year.

The top prospects in this year's draft are defensive end Myles Garrett of Texas A&M, defensive end Jonathan Allen of Alabama and running back Dalvin Cook of Florida State.

Garrett has a chance to become a dominant player at the next level because of his classic size at the position (6'5" and 262 pounds) and excellent athleticism and strength. He combines those physical assets with a great understanding of how to play the position and attack offensive linemen. His ability to turn his quickness and power into big plays (21.0 sacks in the last two seasons) makes him look like a sure thing.

Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com (h/t CBSSports.com) pointed out that Garrett has a high pain tolerance that allows him to play through injuries that would stop others. He also says that Garrett has the potential to compare with Denver pass-rusher DeMarcus Ware.

Allen may have a higher ceiling in the NFL than any player in the 2017 draft. The 6'3", 292-pound Allen is powerful against the run and also has 19.0 sacks his last 26 games.

He should be effective whether he plays on the interior or rushes from the outside, and he has a very advanced game. Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com (h/t CBSSports.com) compared him to Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett because he uses his hands so well when battling with offensive lineman. That often allows Allen to deliver a series of blows to close up the hole or get to the quarterback.

Cook's draft status is undoubtedly helped by the success of Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott this season. The Cowboys raised eyebrows when they selected the talented Elliott with the fourth pick in 2016 because running backs are rarely drafted that highly in the current NFL environment.

Since Elliott led the league in rushing this year, that should help Cook, who has wonderful instincts for the position along with excellent speed and a great burst when going through the hole. At 5'11" and 206 pounds, Cook is strong enough to take the pounding but also elusive enough to avoid the big hit when possible.