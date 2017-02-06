Former South Africa Rugby Union Captain Joost van der Westhuizen Dies at Age 45
Former South Africa rugby union captain Joost van der Westhuizen has died aged 45.
The 1995 Rugby World Cup winner's J9 Foundation announced the news on Monday after he had been in a critical condition over the weekend:
Van der Westhuizen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2011.
Reaction poured in on social media following the announcement:
South African Rugby @Springboks
RIP Joost van der Westhuizen, 1971-2017. Condolences to the family and friends of a true Springbok hero. https://t.co/ZZ7IBEBcyE2/6/2017, 12:41:15 PM
England Rugby @EnglandRugby
Our thoughts are with the friends and family of Joost van der Westhuizen, who has sadly passed away at the age of 45... #RugbyFamily https://t.co/WGWhtYZ0xz2/6/2017, 12:43:38 PM
World Rugby @WorldRugby
The world of #rugby mourns the passing of @Springboks great and #RugbyHoF inductee no. 119 Joost van der Westhuizen. https://t.co/LbjHLYBRSK https://t.co/mOgqcGayHx2/6/2017, 12:44:56 PM
RSA Min of Sport @MbalulaFikile
South Africa is poorer without Joost van der Westhiuzen, a giant & warrior of SA rugby. I send my sincere condolences to his family. https://t.co/f8ko2SPWpI2/6/2017, 1:03:45 PM
Naas Botha @NaasBotha10
@9Joost one of the best players in the world! It was a privilege to see him in action! Sterkte aan familie in die moeilike tyd! RIP #Legend2/6/2017, 12:54:15 PM
Jesse Kriel @JesseKriel15
RIP @9Joost 🏉😥 #truelegend2/6/2017, 12:42:13 PM
Breyton Paulse @BreytonPaulse
Was a pleasure sharing a dressing room with you,A warrior in every sense of the word,legend of the game,God Bless your fam,rus sag ou grote🙏 https://t.co/ajM4MrVAf52/6/2017, 12:48:57 PM
Ben Smith @BSmith
RIP Joost van der Westhuizen. One of the true greats of the game finally has peace after a battle with motor neurone disease https://t.co/6HyQuf5bGo2/6/2017, 12:36:11 PM
Brian O'Driscoll @BrianODriscoll
RIP Joost van der Westhuizen. An incredible player and fighter to the end. The first of the new age 9's.2/6/2017, 12:28:22 PM
Lee Dickson @Dicko9
Sad to hear the news that joost van der westhuizen has passed away. An unbelievable player that I always watch growing up. #rip @9Joost2/6/2017, 12:46:24 PM
According to Jack de Menezes of the Independent, Van der Westhuizen was given just two-and-a-half years to live upon his diagnosis.
Per BBC Sport, South Africa rugby president Mark Alexander said: "Joost will be remembered as one of the greatest Springboks—not only of his generation, but of all time. He also became an inspiration and hero to many fellow sufferers of this terrible disease as well as to those unaffected. We all marvelled at his bravery, his fortitude and his uncomplaining acceptance of this terrible burden."
The scrum-half made 89 caps for the Springboks over the course of a successful 10-year international career between 1993 and 2003—serving four years as captain—the pinnacle of which was winning the 1995 Rugby World Cup.
Van der Westhuizen also scored 38 tries in that time for South Africa and was inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame in 2007.
Domestically, he played for the Blue Bulls for his entire career, where he won the Currie Cup on two occasions, as well as the Bankfin and Vodacom Cups once apiece.
