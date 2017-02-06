Patriots Parade 2017: Date, Live Stream Info and Anticipated Player Reactions

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Roll out the red, white and blue carpet for the New England Patriots for the fifth time as Super Bowl champions.

Head coach Bill Belichick and his field general, quarterback Tom Brady, overcame the largest Super Bowl deficit in history. New England dug itself out of a 25-point hole in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Without a sign of any scandals, no one can deny the Patriots credit for a thrilling victory.

To the victor belongs the spoils.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh congratulated his hometown squad and announced the date and time for the parade nearly an hour after the victory:

We all know the weather in the Northeast could be harsh during the winter, but that’s not going to prevent the fans from celebrating a fifth Super Bowl win with Brady and Co. on duck boats:

The parade route will begin at Boylston and Dalton streets, not far from the Hynes Convention Center, and end at City Hall Plaza. NBC Boston's Young-Jin Kim posted the entire route on his Twitter account. You can also watch the parade on the NFL Network or the city's local station, 7News Boston:

Whether you love or strongly dislike the Patriots, Brady’s raw emotion touched a soft spot with a lot of people. The quarterback’s mother battled an undisclosed illness and attended her first game this year in Houston, per ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio.

"This is the first game this year that his mom has been able to attend, you know. She's been going through chemotherapy and radiation," owner Robert Kraft told Paolantonio. "And she made the effort to come with his dad. So I said, 'You gotta win this one for mom.' And I was thinking about that in the second half with the score where it was. But we never gave up believing in Tommy."

As Brady kneeled on the field with leftover confetti still falling, Belichick came over as to say, you did it for your family, which includes his teammates, his parents, his children and wife in attendance. For a polarizing franchise, the clips and snapshots humanized the NFL's biggest villains:

Wide receiver Julian Edelman reeled in a highlight grab during the Patriots’ surge to tie the game in regulation:

With a very humble demeanor, he spoke to ESPN’s NFL Primetime crew as they compared the catch to former New York Giants wide receiver David Tyree’s helmet grab nine years ago:

After all the litigation stemming from Deflategate over the past couple of years, naysayers once again questioned the Patriots’ success and filed their achievements with an asterisk. Kraft provided a statement that fired back at all the people, including Commissioner Roger Goodell, who cast a black cloud over the organization:

Kraft’s message to the skeptics reads loud and clear, what excuse will they come up with now? Even the biggest Patriots hater must acknowledge this Super Bowl victory doesn’t happen without resilience, grit, execution and team confidence.

At this point, there’s no denying Belichick and his decision-makers have built a dynasty in New England. Under the hooded football aficionado’s direction, the franchise has won all five of its Super Bowls over the past 17 years.

Through it all, the best head coach-quarterback tandem of all time remained constant. The current generation can’t have a serious talk about the NFL unless they discuss Brady and Belichick’s brilliance.