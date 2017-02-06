NFL Draft 2017: Updated Selection Order and Top Prospects Post-Super Bowl

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Emotions stemming from an incredible New England Patriots' comeback in Super Bowl 51 still linger in the air. Still, after watching the big game, it’s clear where both the champions and the runner-up Atlanta Falcons could seek roster upgrades courtesy of the 2017 NFL draft.

Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play in the Super Bowl, but the front office’s plan for him directly affects a high-profile prospect. The top three teams in draft order have been linked to quarterback Tom Brady’s backup.

Will any of the three teams step to the plate with draft picks to pry away the 25-year-old signal-caller? Should the Patriots keep their backup in place just in case Brady shows decline as a 40-year-old quarterback in 2017?

How can the Falcons add on to the roster and avoid falling off a cliff after nearly beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LI?

NFL Mock Draft—Round 1 Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 5 Tennessee Titans (via Rams) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Jamal Adams, S, LSU 7 Los Angeles Chargers Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 8 Carolina Panthers Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 9 Cincinnati Bengals Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills John Ross WR, Washington 11 New Orleans Saints Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 12 Cleveland Browns (via Eagles) Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 13 Arizona Cardinals Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 14 Indianapolis Colts Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Vikings) Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 16 Baltimore Ravens Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida 17 Washington Redskins Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 23 New York Giants Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 24 Oakland Raiders Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 25 Houston Texans Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 27 Kansas City Chiefs Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 28 Dallas Cowboys Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 29 Green Bay Packers T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA 31 Atlanta Falcons Desmond King, CB, Iowa 32 New England Patriots Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford NFL.com

Jimmy Garoppolo Will Dictate Deshaun Watson’s Fate

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s future closely ties into Bill Belichick’s decision on Garoppolo during the offseason. Let’s connect the dots.

The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears will select prospects in that order on draft day, April 27. All three teams must tab their potential franchise quarterbacks. Their scouts and personnel executives will eye Watson at the NFL combine and throughout the evaluation process. He could realistically hear his name called within the top three.

However, all the aforementioned teams have ties to Garoppolo, as well.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who’s expected to take the 49ers' head coaching job, held a coordinator position with the Browns in 2014.

Shanahan heaped praise on Garoppolo when the latter came into the league as a rookie out of Eastern Illinois, per Cleveland Plain Dealer reporter Mary Kay Cabot:

He was a very good thrower. Tough guy, kept his eyes down the field, could get rid of the ball fast. Really liked the person. Had a chance to go out to dinner with him and stuff. He played at Eastern Illinois, and it was a different type of offense where you can't always evaluate with how quick they get rid of the ball. But I really thought he was a very intelligent, tough player with a good throwing motion.

Assuming Shanahan’s assessment on Garoppolo hasn’t changed over the past three years, San Francisco will likely call the Patriots about their backup quarterback. Keep mind that veteran passer Colin Kaepernick intends to opt out of his contract next month, per ESPN Insiders Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

In a separate report, Cabot indicated Garoppolo as a trade target for the current Browns regime.

According to CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora, the Chicago Bears will make a push for Garoppolo in an attempt to move away from quarterback Jay Cutler: "The Chicago Bears will make a strong, concerted effort to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The Illinois native is far and away their top offseason priority."

Ultimately, the Patriots may decide to keep Garoppolo. However, if they believe in reports, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, suggesting Brady will play for another three-to-five years, Belichick should capitalize on the backup’s high trade value.

Atlanta Falcons: Desmond King

In Super Bowl 51, we all watched Brady, at 39 years old, throw the football 62 times and complete 69 percent of his passes on the biggest stage against a fast-paced, swarming defense. Despite taking multiple hits in the pocket, he stood upright and dissected a unit that seemingly improved during the postseason.

After giving Brady his due credit, it’s also fair to acknowledge the Falcons’ need for an upgrade in the secondary. General manager Thomas Dimitroff selected safety Keanu Neal in the first round of the previous draft; he fits head coach Dan Quinn’s Seattle Seahawks-influenced scheme when compared to Kam Chancellor.

We shouldn’t draw similarities between Iowa cornerback Desmond King and Richard Sherman in stature or outspoken behavior. However, the 5’11”, 206-pound prospect forces turnovers as a playmaker. During his junior season, he logged eight interceptions and returned one for a touchdown.

Through the postseason, the Falcons defense piled up takeaways to compensate for giving up yards. Cornerback Robert Alford returned an interception for a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, Atlanta could use a defensive back who could line up on the perimeter or move inside due to his size and limit passing yards allowed.

New England Patriots: Solomon Thomas

Despite winning a Super Bowl, there’s always room for improvement. The Patriots may potentially lose defensive end Jabaal Sheard in free agency. Two years of productive pass-rushing could lead to a lucrative deal that’s too rich for Belichick’s pockets.

Over the past two seasons, Sheard notched 13 sacks. Instead of re-signing or engaging in a bidding war for him, New England should look to the draft for a cheap replacement with potential.

Despite only starting two years for Stanford, defensive end Solomon Thomas finished his collegiate career with a strong junior season. He posted 8.5 sacks rushing off the end in his final campaign at Stanford.

Opposite defensive end Trey Flowers, Thomas possesses the potential to bookend the defensive line. He’s an underclassman with room to improve. Nonetheless, he'll have ample opportunity to assert his skill set within the Patriots defense. During the 2016 season, Flowers led the team with only seven sacks. The Patriots must add more bite to the pass rush to maintain their dynasty run.

