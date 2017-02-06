EPL Week 25 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Chris Laker Featured Columnist

Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Feb. 11 in the standout fixture in Week 25 of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are on a poor run of form and have yet to register a league win in 2017. Meanwhile, Spurs' 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough last time out gave them clear space in second position in the table, albeit still nine points off the lead of Chelsea.

Also on Feb. 11, Arsenal face a resurgent Hull City, while Swansea City and Leicester City clash in a battle at the foot of the table on the following day. Chelsea face a trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Scroll down for an in-depth look at some key players across the weekend, plus all the fixtures and score predictions.

EPL Week 25: Fixtures and Predictions Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Prediction Feb. 11 12:30 p.m/7:30 a.m Arsenal vs. Hull City 2-1 Feb. 11 3 p.m/10 a.m Manchester United vs. Watford 2-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m/10 a.m Middlesbrough vs. Everton 1-1 Feb. 11 3 p.m/10 a.m Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace 1-1 Feb. 11 3 p.m/10 a.m Sunderland vs. Southampton 2-1 Feb. 11 3 p.m/10 a.m West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Feb. 11 5:30 p.m/12:30 p.m Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Feb. 12 1:30 p.m/8:30 a.m Burnley vs. Chelsea 0-3 Feb. 12 4 p.m/11 a.m Swansea City vs. Leicester City 2-0 Feb. 13 8 p.m/3 p.m Bournemouth vs. Manchester City 1-3 BBC Sport

Key men

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Coutinho missed seven league matches after suffering an injury during a 2-0 win against Sunderland in November, and the Brazil midfielder has arguably not been as influential since his return to action.

As Chris Bascombe of The Telegraph noted after defeat to Hull last on Feb. 4: "They say Philippe Coutinho is world class, but he is not. Not yet. He might—yes might—yet reach that level, but he is no [Eden] Hazard."

The 24-year-old's displays as part of the Reds' front three have seen him weigh in with five goals and five assists as Liverpool sit fifth in the table. His guile is likely to be needed as the side attempts to break down a Spurs team with the best defensive record in the division.

Coutinho will face up to Kyle Walker and is likely to be required to do his fair share of tracking back, as the visitors like to play expansively and the Spurs full-back is a fine attacking outlet.

Eric Dier

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

As Jan Vertonghen is out until at least March with an ankle injury suffered against West Bromwich Albion on Jan. 14, the versatile Dier appears set to remain as Toby Alderweireld's centre-back partner.

Dier will need to be at his best and most combative in order to deal with the pace and movement of Liverpool's front three.

The England international has good all-round positional awareness, which makes him a better and more reliable defensive option for boss Mauricio Pochettino than Kevin Wimmer.

Jamie Vardy

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Much rests on striker Vardy as Leicester attempt to avoid the ignominy of relegation just one season after their stunning Premier League title triumph.

While the loss of N'Golo Kante in the Foxes engine room has been clear, up front, Vardy has only shown flashes of his fine form of the last campaign.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said the frontman must "go back to being a non-league centre forward again," per Adam Bate.

Neville added: "Run. Be horrible. Be nasty. That was the strength of his game. Rat centre-backs, get against them, get your elbows up in the air and start to fall out with people again. Forget about being someone who holds the ball up and brings others into play."

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Swansea have shown a marked improvement since Paul Clement replaced Bob Bradley at the managerial helm, with an away win over Liverpool and a gutsy display in almost grabbing a point at Manchester City.

Keeping Vardy and his supply line quiet for another afternoon is likely to be key for Swansea in this relegation showdown.