    World FootballDownload App

    EPL Week 25 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool and Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur exchange words piror to kick off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at White Hart Lane on August 27, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
    Jan Kruger/Getty Images
    Chris LakerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Feb. 11 in the standout fixture in Week 25 of the Premier League.

    Jurgen Klopp's side are on a poor run of form and have yet to register a league win in 2017. Meanwhile, Spurs' 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough last time out gave them clear space in second position in the table, albeit still nine points off the lead of Chelsea.

    Also on Feb. 11, Arsenal face a resurgent Hull City, while Swansea City and Leicester City clash in a battle at the foot of the table on the following day. Chelsea face a trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

    Scroll down for an in-depth look at some key players across the weekend, plus all the fixtures and score predictions.

    EPL Week 25: Fixtures and Predictions
    DateTime (GMT/ET)FixturePrediction
    Feb. 1112:30 p.m/7:30 a.mArsenal vs. Hull City2-1
    Feb. 113 p.m/10 a.mManchester United vs. Watford2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m/10 a.mMiddlesbrough vs. Everton1-1
    Feb. 113 p.m/10 a.mStoke City vs. Crystal Palace1-1
    Feb. 113 p.m/10 a.mSunderland vs. Southampton2-1
    Feb. 113 p.m/10 a.mWest Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion0-0
    Feb. 115:30 p.m/12:30 p.mLiverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur2-1
    Feb. 121:30 p.m/8:30 a.mBurnley vs. Chelsea0-3
    Feb. 124 p.m/11 a.mSwansea City vs. Leicester City2-0
    Feb. 138 p.m/3 p.mBournemouth vs. Manchester City1-3
    BBC Sport

    Key men

    Philippe Coutinho

    HULL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: A dejected Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool at full time during the Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KCOM Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Hull, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Coutinho missed seven league matches after suffering an injury during a 2-0 win against Sunderland in November, and the Brazil midfielder has arguably not been as influential since his return to action.

    As Chris Bascombe of The Telegraph noted after defeat to Hull last on Feb. 4: "They say Philippe Coutinho is world class, but he is not. Not yet. He might—yes might—yet reach that level, but he is no [Eden] Hazard."

    The 24-year-old's displays as part of the Reds' front three have seen him weigh in with five goals and five assists as Liverpool sit fifth in the table. His guile is likely to be needed as the side attempts to break down a Spurs team with the best defensive record in the division.

    Coutinho will face up to Kyle Walker and is likely to be required to do his fair share of tracking back, as the visitors like to play expansively and the Spurs full-back is a fine attacking outlet.

     

    Eric Dier

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur battles for the ball with Adam Forshaw of Middlesbrough during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane on February 4, 2017 in London, England.
    Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

    As Jan Vertonghen is out until at least March with an ankle injury suffered against West Bromwich Albion on Jan. 14, the versatile Dier appears set to remain as Toby Alderweireld's centre-back partner.

    Dier will need to be at his best and most combative in order to deal with the pace and movement of Liverpool's front three.

    The England international has good all-round positional awareness, which makes him a better and more reliable defensive option for boss Mauricio Pochettino than Kevin Wimmer.

     

    Jamie Vardy

    Manchester United's Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo (R) vies with Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central Engla
    BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

    Much rests on striker Vardy as Leicester attempt to avoid the ignominy of relegation just one season after their stunning Premier League title triumph.

    While the loss of N'Golo Kante in the Foxes engine room has been clear, up front, Vardy has only shown flashes of his fine form of the last campaign.

    Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said the frontman must "go back to being a non-league centre forward again," per Adam Bate.

    Neville added: "Run. Be horrible. Be nasty. That was the strength of his game. Rat centre-backs, get against them, get your elbows up in the air and start to fall out with people again. Forget about being someone who holds the ball up and brings others into play."

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Jamie Vardy of Leicester City looks dejected in defeat after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Laurence
    Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

    Swansea have shown a marked improvement since Paul Clement replaced Bob Bradley at the managerial helm, with an away win over Liverpool and a gutsy display in almost grabbing a point at Manchester City.

    Keeping Vardy and his supply line quiet for another afternoon is likely to be key for Swansea in this relegation showdown.  

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 