Golden Shoe 2016-17: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Updated Points on February 6

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 17th Bundesliga goal of the season on Saturday to once again move clear in the race for the Golden Shoe.

There was plenty of movement behind him, however, as the likes of Edinson Cavani and Lionel Messi added to their tallies, while Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens shot into the top 10 with a four-goal haul and a hat-trick, respectively.

Here's a look at how the top of the leaderboard stands:

European Golden Shoe 2016-17: Feb. 6 Standings Position Player Team Goals x Factor Points 1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 17 x 2.0 34.0 2 Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 21 x 1.5 33.0 T3 Luis Suarez Barcelona 16 x 2.0 32.0 T3 Lionel Messi Barcelona 16 x 2.0 32.0 T3 Bas Dost Sporting CP 16 x 2.0 32.0 T3 Romelu Lukaku Everton 16 x 2.0 32.0 T3 Dries Mertens Napoli 16 x 2.0 32.0 T8 Mauro Icardi Inter Milan 15 x 2.0 30.0 T8 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 15 x 2.0 30.0 T8 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 x 2.0 30.0 Various

Rules: Every league in Europe is assigned a difficulty constant between one and two, which is then multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their total points.

For example, the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A have a constant of two, and so goals scored in those leagues are doubled to calculate points. However, Ligue 1's is only 1.5.

Cavani and Messi Keep Pace with Aubameyang

Aubameyang scored the only goal as Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leipzig 1-0 to prevent the unlikely title contenders from capitalising on Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Schalke.

The Gabon striker applied the finishing touch with his head after some excellent work from Ousmane Dembele, who escaped Marvin Compper and Willi Orban before delivering the ball to him from close range.

Meanwhile, Cavani added the finishing touch on a 3-1 victory over Dijon when Julian Draxler found Goncalo Guedes with a neat pull-back from the byline, and the Uruguayan reacted superbly to flick Guedes' deflected shot in.

PSG celebrated a landmark goal:

In Spain, Messi helped Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. After Paco Alcacer had opened the scoring, the Argentinian snuck in a free-kick shortly before half-time thanks to some poor goalkeeping from Gorka Iraizoz.

While it was hardly his best goal from a set piece, it marked yet another record for Messi, per Squawka Football:

Aleix Vidal rounded out the scoring with a fine solo effort.

Lukaku and Mertens Fire Themselves into Contention

Lukaku played a vital role for Everton in a stunning 6-3 win over Bournemouth as he netted four goals.

A sublime curling finish from the Belgian put the Toffees ahead after just 30 seconds, and after setting up James McCarthy for Everton's second, he had his brace when he capitalised on Simon Francis' poor back pass.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Joshua King put the Cherries back in contention with a brace of his own, but two more goals from Lukaku in the space of a minute put the game to bed, with Harry Arter grabbing a late consolation and Ross Barkley netting an even later sixth goal for Everton.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker commented on the haul:

The striker is now the Premier League's top scorer, having only been fifth in the standings prior to the weekend, and is just one goal behind Aubameyang.

So too is Napoli star Mertens, who continued his impressive hot streak with a hat-trick as the Partenopei tore Bologna apart 7-1.

The latter shared the highlights:

A superb free-kick opened his account, and he had his second when he rounded Antonio Mirante. Mertens completed his hat-trick in the final minute with a clinical finish into the bottom corner, sending Bologna into despair:

The forward has netted an astonishing 13 goals in his last eight Serie A games, and it's his third hat-trick in that time.

Mertens is enjoying his most prolific campaign in Italy to date, but he'll need to continue his form for the remainder of the season if he's to be in contention for the Golden Shoe come May.

The Belgian is an excellent player, but it's more likely he's enjoying an exceptional purple patch than putting in a real challenge for the award.