Martellus Bennett Comments on Free Agency After Patriots' Super Bowl 51 Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is still celebrating his team's improbable comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but that doesn't mean he isn't looking ahead to free agency.

Shortly after the Patriots' 34-28 overtime victory Sunday, Bennett spoke with the media about his future with free agency looming in March, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:

It was a storybook ending to the 2016 season for Bennett, which was his first with the Patriots after he was dealt from the Chicago Bears.

Expected to provide secondary support for star tight end Rob Gronkowski entering the season, Bennett was thrust into the No. 1 role when New England's big man went down with a back injury that required surgery after just eight games.

Appearing in all 16 games, Bennett ranked third on the team with 73 targets and 55 receptions and second with 701 yards. His seven receiving touchdowns were the most among any Patriots pass-catcher.

He hauled in five catches for 62 yards during Super Bowl LI against the Falcons, but it was his last game playing under a four-year, $20.4 million deal that he originally signed with the Bears, via Spotrac.

Assuming that Gronkowski returns to health for the 2017 season, it's unlikely that the Patriots would give Bennett that kind of money.

This is a team that has parted ways with key contributors in the past to avoid doling out large contracts. Most recently, New England traded star linebacker Jamie Collins—who was set to become a free agent after the season—to the Cleveland Browns in October.

If Bennett is looking for big-time money for his 10th NFL season, he might have to look elsewhere to get it.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.