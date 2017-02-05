Bob Kraft Talks Roger Goodell After Patriots Win vs. Falcons in Super Bowl 51

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

For the fifth time since purchasing the team in 1994, owner Robert Kraft joined the New England Patriots players in celebrating a Super Bowl win.

The Patriots came back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night in Houston. In his first postgame comments, Kraft couldn't help but send a shot across the bow of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"Two years ago we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona," Kraft said, per ProFootballTalk.com's Josh Alper. "I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all. But a lot has transpired over the last two years, and I don't think that needs any explanation. I want to say to our fans, brilliant coaching staff and players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I'm proud to say for the fifth time, we are all Patriots."

Kraft was alluding to the Deflategate scandal that resulted in Tom Brady's four-game suspension to begin the 2016 season as well as a $1 million fine and the forfeiture of two draft selections. In an interview with the New York Daily News' Gary Myers last Sunday, Kraft said the drama may have irreparably damaged his relationship with Goodell.

Andrea Mitchell of NBC News thought a Super Bowl win was the best way for Kraft and the Patriots to exact their retribution:

Goodell didn't stick around long enough to be by Kraft's side as he took the microphone. CBS Sports' Chris Wittyngham tweeted the commissioner left the stage almost immediately after giving Kraft the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Vice Sports' Aaron Gordon provided a rough illustration of Goodell's departure:

Tony Grossi of ESPNCleveland.com noted things won't be any more comfortable for Goodell on Monday, when he'll have a press conference alongside Brady, who earned Super Bowl MVP.

There's also the question as to whether Goodell will attend New England's 2017 season opener. He said last Wednesday he'd visit Gillette Stadium if extended an invitation, but he famously declined to appear at the Patriots' Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 after their Super Bowl XLIX triumph.