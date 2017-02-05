Super Bowl MVP 2017: Key Stats, Twitter Reaction and More for Tom Brady

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady provided a stunning rebuttal Sunday for anyone who doesn't think he's the best signal-caller in NFL history.

The Atlanta Falcons seized a 28-3 lead in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, but Brady led his Patriots all the way back for a 34-28 overtime victory. Naturally, he won MVP honors in the process with 466 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

It was a historic performance, and ESPN noted it came in the first overtime in Super Bowl history. ESPN Stats & Info put Brady's fifth ring into perspective:

The NFL reacted to the incredible feat:

While Brady won the MVP award and was the featured piece in the comeback, James White finished the Super Bowl in overtime with a two-yard touchdown run.

For as great as Brady was down the stretch, the game appeared over in the first half. The Falcons scored three straight touchdowns in the second quarter after a scoreless first, the last of which was a pick-six from Robert Alford.

It was suddenly 21-0, but it was simply setting up the dramatic comeback effort for Brady to win his fourth Super Bowl MVP.

The Patriots cut the halftime lead to 21-3 with a field goal but didn't truly go to work until after they fell behind by 25 points after Tevin Coleman's touchdown catch in the third quarter. Brady hit White for a five-yard touchdown to start the comeback, as the NFL shared:

Stephen Gostkowski opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a field goal before Brady found Danny Amendola for a six-yard touchdown after a critical Atlanta turnover. The two-point conversion made it 28-20, but Matt Ryan drove the Falcons into New England territory on the next drive.

A sack and holding penalty moved the Falcons out of field-goal range, and the Patriots made them pay with a White touchdown and Brady throw to Amendola for the two-pointer.

He then directed the eight-play, 75-yard drive in overtime, which White finished.

Brady reflected on the comeback, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.com: "Down 25 points, it's hard to imagine us winning."

The ability to turn around the game is a testament to Brady's overall greatness. According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, he is the first player with four Super Bowl MVPs, with Joe Montana as the only other one with three.

It was a day of records, as ESPN pointed out:

Smith noted Brady has 2,071 passing yards in his Super Bowl career. To put that into context, Kurt Warner is second on the list with 1,156, which is just another check mark on the list of reasons Brady is the best to ever do it.

ESPN Stats & Info underscored the effectiveness of the Brady and Bill Belichick combination:

Brady's Super Bowl victory caps off a tumultuous season in which he was suspended four games for his role in the Deflategate scandal. According to USA Today, Patriots fans booed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the podium during the celebration after the dragged-out Deflategate process eventually resulted in the suspension.

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant even referenced the scandal after the game:

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com captured the handshake between the quarterback and commissioner:

While any lingering awkwardness was an interesting subplot for those tuning in, Brady let his actions on the field do the talking in dramatic fashion and added another Super Bowl MVP to his legacy.