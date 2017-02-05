Super Bowl Quarter Score 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons Overtime Update and Recap

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback of all time Sunday, taking the first possession of the first overtime in Super Bowl history all the way down the field and defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Tom Brady and the Patriots started with the ball and made sure Matt Ryan never got to touch it.

Brady, sitting on the most passing yards in Super Bowl history entering overtime, according to NFL Research, put on a clinic to start the extra frame.

As the league's official Twitter account captured, the laser accuracy that helped the Patriots post 19 points in the fourth quarter was once again on display early in overtime:

The man simply wouldn't be denied his fifth ring—Brady hit James White, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan on the legendary drive.

White finished the comeback off with an epic run:

Words don't do the comeback put on by the Patriots justice. Brady didn't have much help, as his team fell into a 21-3 hole by halftime.

After a lengthy break, though, Brady came out firing with nothing to lose and stormed to 466 passing yards and two touchdowns by the end of the game.

Setting a Super Bowl record paled in comparison to the nature of the comeback, earning Brady another MVP award, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Statistically speaking, White had a rightful candidacy for the award. He didn't just score the game-winning touchdown—he ran for two touchdowns and led the team in receiving with 14 catches for 110 yards and one score. Those 14 catches were also a Super Bowl record, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

On Atlanta's side, Ryan's regular-season MVP campaign ended on a sour note. He threw 284 yards and two touchdowns, while Devonta Freeman rushed for 75 yards and a score. Grady Jarrett tallied three sacks, while the Falcons applied plenty of pressure without blitzing.

Yet the long halftime break and football history in the making derailed an incredible performance from the first half.

ESPN Stats & Info detailed the history made by Brady and Bill Belichick:

It's fitting that Brady finished the Falcons quick and mercilessly. The comeback was fast and unexpected, a testament not only to Belichick's ability to adapt on the fly, but for his players to implement it and leave the opposition with no answers.

The clipped wings were appropriate for the Falcons, a team with little big-game experience, running into a modern dynasty sporting arguably the best coach and quarterback of all time.

Though brief, overtime was a storybook end for both sides.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.