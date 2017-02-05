    NFLDownload App

    Patriots vs. Falcons Becomes 1st Overtime Game in Super Bowl History

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
    Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
February 6, 2017

    The New England Patriots were once down 28-3. Twenty-five unanswered points later, the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons were heading to the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

    Six more, and the Patriots became Super Bowl champions. James White's one-yard touchdown on New England's first possession of overtime gave the Pats a 34-28 win over the Falcons on Sunday in Houston, completing one of the most memorable comebacks in NFL history.

    New England scored the final 25 points in regulation, all coming in the final 17:06. Tom Brady threw two touchdowns, White scored one on the ground and one through the air, and the Patriots completed a pair of two-point conversions down the stretch to complete the comeback.

    Brady finished with 466 yards and two touchdowns against an interception. White hauled in 14 passes for 110 yards while acting as a safety valve underneath as the Patriots abandoned the run for most of the second half. He finished with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.

    The Falcons were led by a 284-yard, two-touchdown outing by Matt Ryan and 75 yards on the ground by Devonta Freeman. 

