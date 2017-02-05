Tom Brady Breaks Super Bowl Single-Game Record for Passing Yards, Completions

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady set new Super Bowl records Sunday for the most passing yards and the most completions in a single game.

The game's Most Valuable Player finished with 466 passing yards on 43-of-62 passing to go with two touchdowns and one interception.

Recently named Hall of Famer Kurt Warner previously held the record of 414 passing yards, via Nate Davis of USA Today. However, Brady passed him on the game-tying drive with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The completions mark was also set at the end of the fourth quarter, as he reached 38 just before James White's one-yard touchdown, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. He also had the most passing attempts in history, passing Jim Kelly's mark of 58, per ESPN Stats and Info.

New England trailed 21-0 in the first half and 21-3 at halftime with Brady struggling early on. Per Bleacher Report's Tyler Dunne, he had just a 65.2 quarterback rating in the first half.

However, the two-time MVP kicked it up a notch as the game continued, especially in the fourth quarter. The Patriots overcame a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit, featuring a 10-play, 91-yard touchdown drive down eight points. Brady tallied 90 passing yards on that drive alone.

After White scored the key touchdown on the ground, the Patriots scored the two-point conversion on a pass to Danny Amendola. That was enough to tie things up at 28-28, leading to the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

Brady then obliterated the previous records while leading the Patriots to an overtime win.

The quarterback already had quite a resume in the Super Bowl with a record seven appearances as a quarterback, but these records and the comeback performance just add to his incredible career.