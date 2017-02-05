    NFLDownload App

    Donald Trump Reportedly Leaves Super Bowl 51 Party During 3rd Quarter

    US President Donald Trump chats with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus while watching Super Bowl LI at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 5, 2017. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
    MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    President Donald Trump had seen enough of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night after Tevin Coleman's six-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter helped put the Atlanta Falcons up 28-3 over the New England Patriots.

    Time's Zeke Miller reported Trump left his Super Bowl watch party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 8:57 p.m. ET. According to Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein, the president traveled to Mar-a-Lago, where he'll remain for the rest of the night.

    Epstein provided a look inside Trump's viewing party:

    Trump was likely less than pleased with how the game was unfolding. In an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, he picked New England to win by eight points.

    Earlier in the week, the New York Times' Mark Leibovich detailed the bond between Trump and three of the Patriots' key figures: team owner Bob Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

    Trump threw in the towel prematurely. After Coleman's touchdown catch, the Patriots scored 25 unanswered points to tie the game at 28-28 in the fourth quarter.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 