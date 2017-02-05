Donald Trump Reportedly Leaves Super Bowl 51 Party During 3rd Quarter

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

President Donald Trump had seen enough of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night after Tevin Coleman's six-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter helped put the Atlanta Falcons up 28-3 over the New England Patriots.

Time's Zeke Miller reported Trump left his Super Bowl watch party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 8:57 p.m. ET. According to Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein, the president traveled to Mar-a-Lago, where he'll remain for the rest of the night.

Epstein provided a look inside Trump's viewing party:

Trump was likely less than pleased with how the game was unfolding. In an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, he picked New England to win by eight points.

Earlier in the week, the New York Times' Mark Leibovich detailed the bond between Trump and three of the Patriots' key figures: team owner Bob Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Trump threw in the towel prematurely. After Coleman's touchdown catch, the Patriots scored 25 unanswered points to tie the game at 28-28 in the fourth quarter.