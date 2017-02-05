Super Bowl Quarter Score 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons 4th-Quarter Update and Recap

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New England Patriots put on a comeback for the ages against the Atlanta Falcons in the final frame of the 2017 Super Bowl, forcing a 28-28 tie and the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

New England certainly showed life to start the final quarter despite a 28-9 deficit. Tom Brady found Malcolm Mitchell and Martellus Bennett for big gains, marching more than 70 yards downfield before hitting a roadblock.

A roadblock by the name of Grady Jarrett.

Jarrett, a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft and the embodiment of the job Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn has done since coming over from the Seattle Seahawks, tallied a pair of sacks in the red zone to ruin New England's drive.

The NFL's official Twitter account captured Jarrett's reaction to one of his huge sacks, which forced the Patriots to settle for a field goal:

Jarrett made some notable history in the process of bullying Brady on a global stage, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

The Falcons didn't have long to celebrate, though, not with the New England defense waking up and forcing a turnover. Atlanta oddly went with Tevin Coleman in the backfield on the next drive instead of Devonta Freeman, who by that point had 74 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan coughed up a fumble after the ground game went nowhere, and the Patriots went right to work. Brady took a sack at the hands of Dwight Freeney to start the drive but was undeterred, marching the Patriots down the field for a score.

He hooked up with Danny Amendola for the score and some trickery followed on the two-point conversion to make it a one-score game:

Considering the Patriots came back from behind to win the Super Bowl in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks a few years ago, many were right to wonder if something historic was about to happen at NRG Stadium.

And something historic did happen—the Falcons got Freeman back on the field and got a huge gain:

Then, well, Julio Jones:

Words won't really do the catch justice, so there it is.

Words can, though, describe the ensuing debacle put on by Atlanta. Needing a field goal to put the game out of reach, Ryan took a dumbfounding sack while, for some reason, passing the ball. He then got flagged for a hold on the next play.

Down 28-20, Brady went to work.

Brady took some risks but moved the ball down the field. Julian Edelman, not wanting Jones to steal the spotlight, made what many will call one of the best catches in Super Bowl history:

After hitting running backs underneath against soft coverage to get closer to the goal, Brady let James White rumble into the end zone to make it 28-26.

The football gods wouldn't let the Patriots do anything but secure the two-point conversion:

The only caveat for the Falcons was the quick Patriots score gave Ryan a little under a minute to get down the field and win it all. Atlanta's problem, though, was a lack of timeouts. New England brought the heat, and Atlanta had to waste a down kneeling the ball, culminating in a punt.

Brady's epic comeback and Atlanta's collapse helped create the first overtime affair in Super Bowl history.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.