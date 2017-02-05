Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Comment on Patriots' Win vs. Falcons in Super Bowl LI

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New England Patriots earned yet another Super Bowl title, although the latest one might be the most memorable.

Quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick earned their fifth championship each with the 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, featuring a 25-point second-half comeback.

When asked about the comeback, Brady struggled to sum it up, per Will Brinson of CBSSports.com:

The key seemed to be the confidence despite the 21-3 halftime deficit.

"We weren't down at all at halftime," the quarterback said, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. "We were disappointed in how we played and knew we could play better."

"We all brought each other back," he added, per Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press. "We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle."

One play that helped complete the comeback was a miracle catch by Julian Edelman on the game-tying drive, via the NFL:

"That was one of the greatest catches I've ever seen," Brady said, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. "I don't know how he caught it. I don't think he does."

Belichick is known for focusing on the negatives, although he used these to credit his team for fighting back.

"Just an unbelievable game," the coach said on ESPN Radio. "These guys competed so hard, down 21-0, 21-3, 28-3, missed an extra point, 28-9, couple of two-point conversions. But they just kept fighting ... total team win."

While adjustments likely helped, the 64-year-old wasn't ready to take away any of the credit after the win.

"It's all about these players," Belichick said, per the Boston Globe.

There will be a lot of celebrating from the players and the coaching staff after the game, even for the two men who now have five rings.

Assuming Brady and Belichick stay in New England, this squad should remain a title contender in 2017 as well as possibly beyond.