Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Postgame Twitter Reacts to Top Ads, Movie Trailers
The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions.
OK, but who really won Super Sunday? Companies. And advertising agencies. The biggest day on the sports calendar also doubles as the biggest day for people paid to sell consumers things—whether it be the next big car, the next big movie or just some fine alcoholic beverages.
And sometimes even some non-alcoholic beverages get into the mix.
For those who love puns and 1990s boy bands, Bai tea had an ad that was tailor-made to your tastes. The spot featured Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken reciting the lyrics to the 'N Sync hit "Bye Bye Bye."
It, of course, elicited an excited reaction:
Kat Dennings @OfficialKat
I don't know what Bai is but I'll take a dozen #SuperBowl2/6/2017, 12:19:28 AM
Scott Van Pelt @notthefakeSVP
Bai bai bai2/6/2017, 12:44:59 AM
Lauren Johnson @LaurenJohnson
All 👏the👏millennial👏feels👏with JT👏 @bai (plus Christopher Walken) #SB51 https://t.co/u1Q3zoYvQ72/6/2017, 12:23:08 AM
Bobby Bones @mrBobbyBones
I never even knew how to say the name of that Bai drink. Now I do. Thanks NSYNC. #BaiBaiBai2/6/2017, 12:21:53 AM
On the flip side, not every ad elicited a positive reaction. Rodger Sherman of The Ringer was concerned about Busch raising beer prices after paying for their Super Bowl commercial:
Rodger Sherman @rodger_sherman
if Busch advertising in the Super Bowl means it's gonna cost more than $15 a 30-rack I'm not down with it2/6/2017, 12:05:03 AM
ESPN.com's Darren Rovell and others who were less concerned about beer prices seemed to buy in:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
If real Busch cans did that, I would buy them.2/6/2017, 12:00:41 AM
Kevin VanDam @Kevin_VanDam
Hope everyone is enjoying the game, we sure are! #buschhhhh https://t.co/VRFxGFFHCb2/6/2017, 1:01:16 AM
Perhaps the most eye-opening aspect of the Super Bowl advertisements was the message of acceptance and multiculturalism that permeated multiple ads.
Audi and Airbnb sent the loudest messages, with the former promoting women's equality and the latter pushing acceptance within races and genders.
Perhaps no commercials drew louder praise:
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1
Powerful @Audi ad—the tagline says it all: "Audi is committed to equal pay for equal work." https://t.co/oaXMEI1Okk2/6/2017, 1:43:36 AM
Aisha Tyler @aishatyler
Aaaah this Audi USA commercial on equal pay is every single freaking excellent thing in the world.2/6/2017, 1:42:57 AM
NARAL @NARAL
Thank you, @Audi for using this platform to advocate for #EqualPay. Women are NOT worth less. #MediaWeLike #Superbowl #DriveProgress2/6/2017, 1:42:49 AM
Airbnb @Airbnb
Acceptance starts with all of us. #weaccept https://t.co/btgqyYHVTK2/6/2017, 12:07:27 AM
Eric Holder @EricHolder
This is who we truly are - We work together. We stand together. We are one nation. We are one people. @Airbnb @bchesky #weaccept together2/6/2017, 12:43:44 AM
Airbnb @Airbnb
Our five-year goal is to make sure 100,000 people have short-term housing during urgent times. Join us: https://t.co/gJ1MTGZZzh #weaccept https://t.co/nHrCxcKado2/6/2017, 12:17:38 AM
Coke and Budweiser also had social messages in their commercials:
Kevin McHale @druidDUDE
Coca-cola 👏Google 👏Airbnb👏🌈2/6/2017, 12:11:19 AM
yvette nicole brown @YNB
Yes @CocaCola! #TogetherIsBeautiful. That's MY America! Beautiful commercial! #SuperBowl #CocaCola ❤2/6/2017, 12:09:41 AM
Tiffany Reisz @tiffanyreisz
If anyone needs me I’ll be drinking a Coca-Cola and Budweiser in my Audi while driving to my AirBnB.2/6/2017, 1:50:08 AM
Back on the funny side of things, Kia and Melissa McCarthy perhaps stole the show. McCarthy, whose Saturday Night Live appearance a night earlier drew raves, went around the world and essentially saved the planet—in the most side-splitting way possible.
Here is a snapshot of the reaction:
Jarrett Hill @JarrettHill
Melissa McCarthy and Kia are officially entered into the running for funniest #SuperBowl commercial of the night. #KiaNiro2/6/2017, 1:58:54 AM
Steve Austin @steveaustinBSR
Kia commercial best so far on #SuperBowlLI Sunday.2/6/2017, 1:56:16 AM
Seth Meyers @sethmeyers
Melissa McCarthy has a 108 MPH comedy fastball.2/5/2017, 5:49:29 AM
Tide and Terry Bradshaw also pulled a fast one on some fans, as what looked like an accidental stain on the Fox broadcaster's shirt turned out to be a clever commercial:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Looks like you missed something big there, @TerryBradshaw #BradshawStain #SB51 https://t.co/jOCcEzW1RY2/6/2017, 12:19:00 AM
Joseph Scrimshaw @JosephScrimshaw
WHY TERRY BRADSHAW TOOK HIS PANTS OFF TO WASH HIS SHIRT will be the number one thinkpiece tomorrow. #Superbowl2/6/2017, 12:25:04 AM
Brad Jones @thecinemasnob
I want to watch nature documentaries with Jeffrey Tambor and Terry Bradshaw.2/6/2017, 12:24:33 AM
Ford offered a glimpse into the future perhaps with its concept for a self-driving car. The company debuted its look after a series of examples of human error.
Brent Snavely of the Detroit Free Press commented on the company's vision:
Brent Snavely @BrentSnavely
Here is @Ford's ad about its desire to be a leader in mobility solutions...get it? Ford is becoming more than a car company. #SuperBowl2/5/2017, 11:36:30 PM
When companies weren't trying to sell products, they were trying to get you to view their products at some point in the future. The Fate of the Furious, Stranger Things, Baywatch and Pirates of the Caribbean received the most attention:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
"For them, its family. For me, it's personal" ~ Hobbs Our new #FateOfTheFurious #SuperBowl spot. Enjoy! #FAST8 https://t.co/RhsOkUeQdO2/6/2017, 1:15:14 AM
Travis Hines @TravisHines21
I'm gonna go get in line for Fast 8 right now.2/6/2017, 12:53:00 AM
Brian Kibler @bmkibler
Also, as a geek born in 1980, Eggo commercials, D&D, and Ghostbusters are basically the perfect promotional storm from @Stranger_Things.2/6/2017, 2:25:16 AM
lovrboy ✰ @ChristianLeave
YO THE STRANGER THINGS SEASON 2 TRAILER LOOKS SO CRAZY OMG OMG OMG2/6/2017, 2:22:10 AM
Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR
My main takeaway from the Super Bowl? @Stranger_Things season 2!!!!!!!2/6/2017, 2:13:53 AM
neil mccauley @the_blueprint
a "baywatch" movie? https://t.co/nGnQzlpX092/6/2017, 2:11:58 AM
Alex and Ani @alexandani
.@ZacEfron bringing the freedom. #Baywatch #SB51 @TheRock2/6/2017, 2:12:21 AM
Jon Acuff @JonAcuff
I feel like the Transformers are in a contest with the Pirates of the Caribbean to see who can make the most sequels.2/6/2017, 12:22:08 AM
