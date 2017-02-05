Super Bowl Quarter Score 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons 3rd-Quarter Update and Recap

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

After Lady Gaga leaped off the roof of NRG Stadium for an epic halftime performance, the Atlanta Falcons shook off a long halftime break and kept the New England Patriots at bay, ending the third quarter with a 28-9 advantage.

Atlanta started with the ball to begin the half well over an hour after the unit last took the field.

The time off—paired with adjustments by the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick—forced Atlanta into a quick punt.

To be fair, the lengthy break hurt both teams. Tom Brady got the ball out with more accuracy to start the second half, only to have Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman drop passes and ruin the drive.

Call Atlanta's first drive a warmup. Ryan and the offense took the field and cruised on the next drive. He hit Taylor Gabriel, Mohamed Sanu and, finally, Tevin Coleman for a touchdown to take a 28-3 advantage.

Funnily enough, it wasn't the score that grabbed global attention—it was Gabriel seemingly shattering Malcolm Butler's ankles en route to a big gain, which the NFL's official Twitter account captured:

Let's take a closer look:

Down 25 points, Brady and the Patriots pushed all the chips into the pile on the next drive and went for it on a fourth down, getting a much-needed conversion.

New England had been down in the red zone multiple times prior and only came away with three points, though. And this trip ate more than six minutes of clock before ending in a touchdown.

Pro Football Focus' Gordon McGuinness explained one of the biggest problems for the Patriots overall:

Alas, Brady hit James White to get the Patriots their first score of the game and claw back within reach:

In a good personification of the game so far in one play, though, Stephen Gostkowski clanked the extra-point attempt off the goalpost, making the game stand at 28-9.

ESPN Stats & Info provided the historical context for the gaffe:

To their credit, the Patriots went out and tried an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. The theme continued, though, with the referees flagging the attempt and giving the ball to Atlanta.

New England's defense held strong, taking some of this much-needed momentum and turning it into a rare stop and forced punt.

A rather uneventful quarter won't necessarily translate into a similar final frame. Though Atlanta carried a large lead into the fourth quarter, the game is far from over with names such as Brady and Belichick in play.

It wasn't too long ago the Patriots stormed back from a deficit in the fourth quarter of a Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. With such a lesson in mind, expect the surging Falcons to ground the offensive attack.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.