    Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Twitter Reacts to Lady Gaga's Performance

    HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2017

    After the Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a 21-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday, the spotlight centered on Lady Gaga, who was the headliner for this year's halftime show. 

    Gaga's performance included her rappelling to the stage from the top of NRG Stadium. A pre-packaged video made it appear she jumped from the open roof the venue, but ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop clarified that wasn't the case. Either way, it made for an incredible scene, courtesy of the NFL's Twitter account:

    Josh Gondelman, a writer for Last Week Tonight, used the opportunity to make light of the Patriots' forgettable first half:

    Freelance videographer Jason Jennings thought Lady Gaga had drawn inspiration from eight-time WCW world champion Sting:

    Newsday's Arthur Staple kept things in perspective:

    During the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show, one of the dancing sharks in Katy Perry's performance went viral, creating numerous "left shark" memes. This year, the keytar took center stage. SNF on NBC, NFL.com's Dan Hanzus and CBSSports.com's Matt Moore all tweeted about the instrument:

    The NFL shared a replay of the entire halftime show:

    Turner Sports analyst David Aldridge thought Gaga's critics would still find a way to downplay her show:

    The Super Bowl LI halftime show offered a glimpse of the future, with dozens of drones flying above NRG Stadium aiding Lady Gaga. Pepsi's official Twitter account shared a view of the drones in action:

    Perry joined the chorus of praise for Lady Gaga that included Tony Bennett and Ringo Starr:

    Almost as impressive as the performance itself was the work done by the crew assembling and tearing down the stage. The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. provided a time-lapse video of everything that went into halftime:

    The Patriots may want to consider borrowing some of the wires Lady Gaga used to rappel around NRG Stadium. Literally flying over the Falcons defense may be New England's best bet to come back from an 18-point deficit in the second half.

    Lady Gaga will likely enter the conversation of best halftime shows in Super Bowl history. She not only provided a medley of her biggest hits but also delivered a spectacle in keeping with the grand nature of Super Bowl LI.

