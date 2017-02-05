Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017: Twitter Reacts to Lady Gaga's Performance
After the Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a 21-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Sunday, the spotlight centered on Lady Gaga, who was the headliner for this year's halftime show.
Gaga's performance included her rappelling to the stage from the top of NRG Stadium. A pre-packaged video made it appear she jumped from the open roof the venue, but ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop clarified that wasn't the case. Either way, it made for an incredible scene, courtesy of the NFL's Twitter account:
NFL @NFL
Wow. Wow. Wow. @LadyGaga! #SB51 #PepsiHalftime #Gaga https://t.co/YRMGVWdXov2/6/2017, 1:26:24 AM
Josh Gondelman, a writer for Last Week Tonight, used the opportunity to make light of the Patriots' forgettable first half:
Josh Gondelman @joshgondelman
Lady Gaga just went for more yards in the air than the Patriots have so far. :(2/6/2017, 1:15:28 AM
Freelance videographer Jason Jennings thought Lady Gaga had drawn inspiration from eight-time WCW world champion Sting:
Jason Jennings @_jasonjennings
It's Lady Gaga!!! #SuperBowl https://t.co/wbOmSTrQcT2/6/2017, 1:15:52 AM
Newsday's Arthur Staple kept things in perspective:
Arthur Staple @StapeNewsday
Lada Gaga rappelled into the stadium and did a full show. Earlier today, I caught my daughter's pacifier with my foot. Similar skills.2/6/2017, 1:20:14 AM
During the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show, one of the dancing sharks in Katy Perry's performance went viral, creating numerous "left shark" memes. This year, the keytar took center stage. SNF on NBC, NFL.com's Dan Hanzus and CBSSports.com's Matt Moore all tweeted about the instrument:
SNF on NBC @SNFonNBC
The world needs more keytar. #SB51 https://t.co/Xw6vpX8ihl2/6/2017, 1:21:41 AM
Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus
Lady Gaga trying to bring back the keytar in a BIG SPOT. #SB512/6/2017, 1:20:19 AM
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
.@nba gona need you guys to work a keytar into the Finals this year, thx2/6/2017, 1:21:02 AM
The NFL shared a replay of the entire halftime show:
NFL @NFL
WOW. Amazing. @ladygaga's #PepsiHalftime Show! 👏 #SB51 https://t.co/z9vCKRBKkC2/6/2017, 1:31:21 AM
Turner Sports analyst David Aldridge thought Gaga's critics would still find a way to downplay her show:
David Aldridge @daldridgetnt
"Big deal: I saw Sinatra rappel down the side of the Sands at the Jerry Lewis Telethon in '66 & sing My Way." #hotoldguyhalftimetakes2/6/2017, 1:27:14 AM
The Super Bowl LI halftime show offered a glimpse of the future, with dozens of drones flying above NRG Stadium aiding Lady Gaga. Pepsi's official Twitter account shared a view of the drones in action:
Pepsi™ @pepsi
#PepsiHalftime powered by @LadyGaga, drones powered by @intel. #ExperienceMore #SB51 https://t.co/3Y3CwbzoaM2/6/2017, 1:27:13 AM
Perry joined the chorus of praise for Lady Gaga that included Tony Bennett and Ringo Starr:
KATY PERRY @katyperry
I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻2/6/2017, 1:28:10 AM
Tony Bennett @itstonybennett
.@ladygaga Lady...the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you....just amazing!2/6/2017, 1:45:12 AM
#RingoStarr @ringostarrmusic
Well done Lady Gaga peace and love 😎✌️🌟💖👏👏👏👏🌹🍎🦋☮2/6/2017, 1:36:54 AM
Almost as impressive as the performance itself was the work done by the crew assembling and tearing down the stage. The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. provided a time-lapse video of everything that went into halftime:
Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr
Halftime timelapse. The coordination is ridiculous. #SB51 https://t.co/kfEbpy6mvW2/6/2017, 1:35:10 AM
The Patriots may want to consider borrowing some of the wires Lady Gaga used to rappel around NRG Stadium. Literally flying over the Falcons defense may be New England's best bet to come back from an 18-point deficit in the second half.
Lady Gaga will likely enter the conversation of best halftime shows in Super Bowl history. She not only provided a medley of her biggest hits but also delivered a spectacle in keeping with the grand nature of Super Bowl LI.
