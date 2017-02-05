Tom Brady Throws Pick-6: Twitter Reacts to Robert Alford's TD in Super Bowl 51
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford helped his team extend its second-quarter lead in Super Bowl LI with an 82-yard interception returned for a touchdown.
The Falcons' Twitter account captured the big play against the New England Patriots, helping the team take a 21-0 lead:
Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons
Hello world, meet Robert Alford. @rockorocky with the 82-yard INT return for a TD. NE 0 | ATL 21 https://t.co/km5nrI2zG12/6/2017, 12:47:01 AM
Current and former NFL players provided some analysis of the Tom Brady interception:
Domonique Foxworth @Foxworth24
Alford confused Brady by release his man to the safety and helping second slant. #sb51 been passing off coverage responsibilities all game2/6/2017, 12:46:07 AM
Mitchell Schwartz @MitchSchwartz72
Brady feeling the pressure, you can tell his clock is sped up, trying to get the ball out before getting hit. 4 man pressure by ATL the key.2/6/2017, 12:46:00 AM
Matt Bowen @MattBowen41
Great break on the ball from Alford. Read the QB. And jump the angle route.2/6/2017, 12:45:55 AM
Unsurprisingly, a play of this magnitude sent shock waves throughout social media:
Samuel L. Jackson @SamuelLJackson
Tom's throw in' darts....To Us!!!! Good pretend tackle too! RISE UP!!2/6/2017, 12:45:57 AM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Roger right now.. #SB51 https://t.co/nVn3lzk0cq2/6/2017, 12:44:52 AM
OddsShark @OddsShark
#SuperBowl https://t.co/3PX5LyU2wx2/6/2017, 12:47:46 AM
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL
Pick six Brady. You gotta be kidding me.2/6/2017, 12:44:41 AM
Michael Wilbon @RealMikeWilbon
Quite a Hit List for the ATL defense: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and now Brady!2/6/2017, 12:52:40 AM
Marc Sessler @MarcSesslerNFL
This Atlanta defense was completely overlooked. They've made life hell for Brady. Falcons fans on fire in here. Total uproar. #SB512/6/2017, 12:48:37 AM
Rich Eisen @richeisen
The @AtlantaFalcons are up 21-0 in a Super Bowl after Pick Sixing Tom Brady. This is not a drill. Repeat. Not a drill.2/6/2017, 12:48:48 AM
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted just how rare this is for the future Hall of Fame quarterback:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
#Falcons CB Robert Alford's pick-6 was the first of #Patriots QB Tom Brady in a playoff game. This is his 34th game. Wow2/6/2017, 12:50:43 AM
Will Brinson of CBS Sports added some NFL history:
Will Brinson @WillBrinson
82 yard INT return is the second longest in Super Bowl history, behind only James Harrison 100 yard return.2/6/2017, 12:47:02 AM
ESPN Stats & Info noted what this could mean:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Teams are 12-0 in the Super Bowl when returning an interception for a TD2/6/2017, 12:46:12 AM
Atlanta was already up 14-0 at the time, but the Patriots were driving deep in opposing territory to try to cut the lead in half. However, Alford's play helped create a huge first-half advantage.
Still, Brian Billick isn't ready to give up on the game:
Brian Billick @CoachBillick
Yes, it would be the largest comeback in SB history...but that's still Tom Brady over there. Pump the brakes on this one being over.2/6/2017, 12:51:11 AM
New England finally got on the scoreboard during its next possession to cut the lead to 21-3 at halftime.
