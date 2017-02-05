Tom Brady Throws Pick-6: Twitter Reacts to Robert Alford's TD in Super Bowl 51

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford helped his team extend its second-quarter lead in Super Bowl LI with an 82-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

The Falcons' Twitter account captured the big play against the New England Patriots, helping the team take a 21-0 lead:

Current and former NFL players provided some analysis of the Tom Brady interception:

Unsurprisingly, a play of this magnitude sent shock waves throughout social media:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted just how rare this is for the future Hall of Fame quarterback:

Will Brinson of CBS Sports added some NFL history:

ESPN Stats & Info noted what this could mean:

Atlanta was already up 14-0 at the time, but the Patriots were driving deep in opposing territory to try to cut the lead in half. However, Alford's play helped create a huge first-half advantage.

Still, Brian Billick isn't ready to give up on the game:

New England finally got on the scoreboard during its next possession to cut the lead to 21-3 at halftime.