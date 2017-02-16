Ben Simmons Foot Injury Reportedly Hasn't Fully Healed After Surgery

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons suffered a fractured right foot during training camp, but a recent scan reportedly showed the rookie isn't ready to suit up yet.

Citing a source, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported "a foot scan on Jan. 23 showed that his foot was not fully healed."

However, sources also told Pompey that Simmons will visit the "Hospital for Special Surgery in New York as early as Monday to determine if his right foot is fully healed."

Furthermore, Pompey reported "a source reiterated that Simmons' foot not being fully healed isn't a result of the on-court drills in which he participates."

Simmons has been practicing with the Sixers on a limited basis over the past few weeks, but he's yet to progress to the point where he's playing five-on-five.

That said, head coach Brett Brown did say he expects Simmons to debut sometime after the All-Star break.

"We do expect him to play this year," Brown said Wednesday, per CSNPhilly.com's Jessica Camerato. "It is our expectation that he will get on a court. It’s moving slowly. It’s calculated. We’re trying to be very careful."

Brown added the following: "I feel like after the All-Star break, when he’s got a chance to begin practicing with us and start playing against actual defensive people and him guarding, then we will better judge on when that time frame is. But I think the path right now is solid.”

The Sixers used the first overall pick in the 2016 draft to select Simmons, hoping he could become a key piece in their rebuilding process.

The LSU product averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during his only season at the collegiate level, and it's expected that he will operate as the team's primary ball-handler once he hits the hardwood.