Super Bowl Quarter Score 2017: Patriots vs. Falcons 2nd-Quarter Update and Recap

After a scoreless first quarter in the 2017 Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons took control in blowout fashion, jumping out to a 21-3 advantage against the New England Patriots.

The quarter couldn't have started better for the Patriots, as Tom Brady hit Julian Edelman for a 27-yard gain.

The quarter also couldn't have started any worse because on the very next play, running back LeGarrette Blount coughed up a fumble, the gaffe captured by the NFL's official Twitter account:

Unlike the first quarter, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta defense rode the wave of momentum. Julio Jones showed up big with some tough catches, and Devonta Freeman kept shaking his way through a New England defense that permitted less than 16 points per game on average during the regular season.

Freeman didn't seem to care about the hype surrounding the Patriots defense, planting a wicked cut in the turf before sprinting into the end zone for the game's first score:

NFL Research provided a critical note about the opening score:

Seemingly on cue, the Patriots gave the ball back via a punt just three plays later. Brady wasn't getting much in the way of help—Dion Lewis took the kickoff out of the end zone and only made it to the 16-yard line. From there, the veteran QB's offensive line permitted pressure right away and swallowed up running attempts.

Atlanta again slammed the pedal down and cruised with relative ease.

Ryan hit Taylor Gabriel—a castoff from the Cleveland Browns—for 24 yards. Julio Jones grabbed another 18 with an acrobatic catch on the sideline. Rookie tight end Austin Hooper capped the drive off with a touchdown catch a few players later:

The touchdown pass to Hooper wasn't just one of the prettiest passes Ryan threw all year year—it showed the utmost confidence in a rookie against a quality defender, as Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab noted:

With the score 14-0, it was clear the Blount fumble changed the game outright.

Look at numbers provided by Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com:

While impressive, the much-talked about Atlanta inexperience started to show on New England's next drive.

The Falcons committed three drive-extending penalties while otherwise shutting the Patriots down. Grady Jarrett and others were still applying pressure while only bringing four players, and the defensive backs were holding up in coverage well, but mental mistakes kept Brady on the field.

As anyone even remotely familiar with football can attest, giving Brady extra chances is normally a good way to lose games.

Except Sunday.

Brady dropped back after having the drive extended a third time and fired off into double coverage. Atlanta's Robert Alford did the rest, taking the inexplicable gaffe back 82 yards for a touchdown:

If this sounds like a game where one team looks like a cliche deer in headlights and the other is on the way to a Lombardi Trophy, well, it is.

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks summed up the disparity well:

To be fair, Brady and the offense showed life to close out the half, with Brady himself navigating messy pockets before pushing the ball downfield. This allowed the Patriots to at least tack on a field goal and take some respectable momentum into halftime, although Atlanta will get the ball to start the second half.

The tale of two teams in quite different form translated to the box score. Ryan finished the half 7-of-8 for 115 yards and a score. Freeman had 71 yards and a score. Brady sat at 15-of-25 with 179 yards and the interception, while the offense as a whole rushed for 35 yards.

With a legend like Bill Belichick, the Patriots aren't out of a game in the face of such a margin. The second half will be a lesson in Super Bowl coaching, where Belichick either makes the necessary halftime adjustments or the Falcons keep control of the game for another two quarters.

Stats courtesy of NFL.com. All betting information courtesy of OddsShark. All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus.