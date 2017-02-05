Tom Brady Dedicates Super Bowl 51 to Mom Galynn Ahead of Patriots vs. Falcons

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady already has four Super Bowl rings, but he has clear motive to land a fifth.

The signal-caller said, "She's the one I want to win for," when discussing his mother, Galynn, in a Sunday interview with Jim Gray of Westwood One (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com).

Florio noted Brady's mother has been dealing with an illness for 18 months, and the quarterback revealed the situation in the week leading up to his Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com previously cited a Brady family source regarding the length of the illness.

"She's been doing much better recently, but her illness has been a major source of concern for the family," Curran wrote.

According to Sean Wagner-McGough of CBSSports.com, Galynn will be in attendance for Sunday's Super Bowl.

When Brady was asked who his hero is Tuesday, he said it's his dad and pointed to his family's trials over the past year.

"It's been a challenging year for my family, just for some personal reasons," Brady said, per Curran. "It'll just be nice having everyone here watching us this weekend. That's my mom and dad. They've been so supportive my entire life, it's nice to be able to show them...to try to make them proud."

Brady posted an emotional photo with his parents on Instagram on Saturday:

The signal-caller will try to finish another incredible season with yet another ring. The two-time MVP and 12-time Pro Bowler posted 3,554 passing yards, 28 touchdown throws and just two interceptions in 12 games in 2016.

He will go down as one of the greatest players of all time regardless of Sunday's outcome, but something special is motivating him this time around.