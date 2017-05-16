4-Star OLB Prospect Dallas Gant Commits to Ohio State

Source: Scout.com

Ohio State added a cornerstone defensive piece to its 2018 class Tuesday, as 4-star linebacker Dallas Gant announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Per Bill Greene of Scout.com, Gant announced his decision to play at Ohio State at his high school.

Gant, who stars at St. John's Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio, chose Ohio State over Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State, among others. He is ranked No. 127 overall and 10th among outside linebackers, according to Scout. The scouting service also has him first in the Midwest and the state of Ohio at his position.

Early in his recruiting, Gant indicated he would likely stay close to home, per Jeremy Birmingham of Land of 10:



“I probably wouldn’t like to move too far away from this region, mostly for my family, because I know they would want to come to as many games as possible. Being closer helps a lot, obviously, but if I find a school away from this region that I absolutely love? My parents will be fine with it as long as it’s where I want to go. They are just enjoying everything and all the amazing experiences we get to have, they aren’t leaning anywhere.”

Gant is listed at 6'3" and 208 pounds, so he'll need to add a little weight before playing major college football. But his quickness off the line has made him an attractive prospect for teams needing an edge rusher.

The Buckeyes are never lacking defensive talent under head coach Urban Meyer. The team has had 10 defensive players drafted in the past two years, including six in the first round.

Gant is the 10th player to commit to Ohio State, all of whom are rated as 4-stars prospects, per Scout.